Tyro adopts the Pismo platform to enhance its operations in Australia

News provided by

Pismo

08 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

The Aussie payments and cashflow solutions company selected the cloud-based platform to speed up innovation and expand its market presence

BRISTOL, England and SYDNEY, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pismo, provider of a cloud-native and API-based platform for financial services, announces a significant milestone in its growth journey. Australian fintech Tyro Payments is adopting the Pismo payment-processing platform to enhance its product portfolio. Tyro, which specialises in merchant credit, debit, and EFTPOS acquiring, plans to bolster its banking offering through Pismo's innovative solution.

"At Tyro, we are thrilled to be partnering with Pismo as we continue to strengthen our cashflow management solutions for small businesses across Australia," says Dominic White, Chief Product Officer at Tyro.

Vishal Dalal, CEO (North America, EMEA, APAC) at Pismo, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are proud to be chosen by Tyro Payments, which supports more than 68,000 businesses in the Australian market with their innovative payments and cashflow solutions. We look forward to building a foundation for long-term growth."

Both technical teams are working to integrate the systems, which are expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2024.

Media contacts:

Pismo
Patricia Bartuira
+1 (786) 270-6253
[email protected]

Debora Fortes
Pismo
[email protected]

Tyro
Gemma Garkut
+61422040559
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pismo

Also from this source

@Pay taps on Pismo for in-store and online payments

Fintech disruptor @Pay (AtPay) has chosen Pismo's cloud-native API-based platform to support its operations in Australia. AtPay is a decentralised...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.