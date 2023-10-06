Tyrolit strengthens US-market position with strategic acquisition of Acme Abrasives

At the end of September 2023 the Tyrolit Group, a global leader in abrasive solutions, has acquired all of the stock of Acme Holding Company. Acme Abrasives is a specialised abrasives manufacturer and provider based in Michigan and is now Tyrolit's seventh manufacturing plant in the US.

SCHWAZ, Austria, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This acquisition is a strategic move that will further expand the product portfolio for the steel and foundry as well as the rail industry. Acme Abrasives is one of the leading manufacturers in North America for hot pressed grinding wheels for the steel and specialty steel industry's grinding needs. Tyrolit will integrate Acme wheels in its portfolio of grinding and specialty abrasive solutions for industrial clients.

CEO Thomas Friess comments: "We have built a successful global economic base that allows us to further pursue our strategic direction of business activities. The further expansion of our portfolio – especially for crucial industries like steel, foundry and rail – strengthens our operational competitiveness."

Commitment to high- quality

"With the addition of Acme Abrasives we are aiming to optimise our customers' benefit and further utilise our global position. Acme has a long standing commitment to quality and efficiency and therefore perfectly aligns with our values. We are excited about the opportunity to serve our partners even better and offer high-quality products and services for a wide variety of specific needs," explains Matthias Kuprian, Executive Board Member Metal Industries.

The Tyrolit Group

Tyrolit is one of the world's leading manufacturers of grinding and dressing tools as well as a system provider for the construction industry. With roots in the heart of the Austrian Alps, Tyrolit combines the strengths of family values with a global vision and over a century of individual corporate and technological experience.

