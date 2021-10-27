TYROLIT to become exclusive tool partner for TITANS of CNC

SCHWAZ, Austria, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology and education have always been closely linked and drive each other's progress. As a market leading system and solutions provider, it has been TYROLIT's goal to stay ahead of the curve on both fronts for more than 100 years.

Together with the United Grinding Group, TYROLIT now enters an exclusive partnership with TITANS of CNC in their endeavour to provide free manufacturing education in an entirely new way. A leading authority in the field of teaching the latest breakthroughs in CAD; CAM, CNC and Metrology TITANS teach an online video-based curriculum, that is open to anyone regardless of age, technical savvy, or prior schooling.

"Technology is moving incredibly fast and it's important to choose the best tools that will bring success not only for today but tomorrow as well. It's an honour to partner with TYROLIT as they are considered to have the highest quality grinding solutions in the world," says CEO and founder Titan Gilroy.

Gilroy started TITANS of CNC as a machine shop in Northern California focused on producing some of the most demanding components in the aerospace industry. It has since evolved into a reality TV series constituting a globally recognised CNC educational platform, which has benefitted a wide network of engineers, machinists, hobbyists, students and educators.

"Our long history in grinding applications has allowed us to accumulate a wealth of knowledge and experience in abrasives. We have always tried to see the big picture and to provide a suitable solution for every application rather than just the tool by itself. This is exactly what this cooperation stands for. We are thrilled that everybody is coming together and with UNITED GRINDING and TITANS of CNC, we are guaranteed to see excellent results," stated Arno Pichler, Member of the Executive Board TYROLIT Group.

The newly formed cooperation will include the production of a series of instructional videos as well as the mutual promotion and presentation of the ideal grinding setup, that will help customers and students of the Academy alike. A Website detailing the cooperation titans.tyrolit.group will soon be launched to bundle all content and provide customers with a guide to the various grinding solutions.



