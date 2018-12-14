Tyrone Conner Joins the Attivo Group, LLC Team as Senior Account Executive

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales is truly an art and a relationship of utility and trust. Professionals with this skill set are very hard to find. Attivo is thrilled to add the talents of Tyrone Conner to the mix. Tyrone has joined Attivo Consulting Group as a Senior Account Executive. Tyrone has an extensive background in Accounting Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and many other business management systems, and understands them extremely well.

Tyrone Conner

As if it wasn't complex enough, technology sales are even more complex. Technology sales requires a great deal of listening and discovery, and then substantial solution customization and sales process management. The goal is for the client to have a real ROI on this type of initiative, so the solution that is recommended needs to save time and money and ensure that there is a real value add to the business in question.

Tyrone has a significant background in sales and technical services management. Previous to joining Attivo, he was Vice President, Development at MTC Systems. Tyrone has also served as CEO at Vertical Solutions, an SAP Extended Business Partner. The company focused on supply chain management and worked with clients world-wide.

"Tyrone brings a very deep understanding of the SAP Business One product as well as a broad familiarity with the add-on solution market for Business One. His reseller management experience will also help us to get the job done quickly and efficiently," said Len Reo, President of Attivo.

Tyrone commented, "I am delighted to be a part of Attivo. It is a company that clearly cares about their employees and that provides many opportunities for advancement and collaboration. I look forward to being with the company for a long time."

For more information about Attivo Group, LLC, visit www.attivoconsulting.com.

