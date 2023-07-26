Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market size to grow by USD 24.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 | High target affinity and specificity of tyrosine kinase inhibitors boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.93%. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth. Some of the key factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market in North America are the high prevalence rate of cancer and the high unmet need for effective medications. There is an increase in R&D for tyrosine kinase inhibitors in North America because of their high target affinity and specificity. Additionally, the presence of several prominent oncology companies in the region is positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market - Vendor Landscape

The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKI) Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The high target affinity and specificity of tyrosine kinase inhibitors are significantly driving the market growth during the forecast period. Even though there are several approved therapies for cancer, these therapies are known to have severe side effects. As a result, there is a significant reluctance from patients to adhere to such treatments. For example, some of the key side effects of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and the existing standard of care (SoC) treatments include marrow suppression, diarrhea, and alopecia. Hence, there is increasing adoption of tyrosine kinase inhibitors for cancer treatments as they help to impede the activity of the enzyme tyrosine kinase. The main advantage of these inhibitors is their high efficacy when compared to conventional treatments. It helps to stabilize tumor progression and the associated side effects. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost associated with available tyrosine kinase inhibitors is a significant challenge to the TKIs market growth during the forecast period. Several tyrosine kinase inhibitors therapeutics are widely used in combination with substitutes including surgery and radiation therapy. Hence, such treatments increase the overall cost of treatment. Additional costs include hospitalization, laboratory tests, and the administration of novel tyrosine kinase inhibitors therapeutics. The treatment cost associated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors therapeutics depends on the degree of severity of the cancer. Furthermore, the overall cost of such treatments is significantly high in several underdeveloped countries. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Strategic partnerships among vendors are a primary trend in the market. There is an increasing demand for innovative therapeutics due to the rising prevalence of various diseases. One of the best therapeutic options for the treatment of cancer and age-related diseases is the tyrosine kinase inhibitors therapeutics. Several companies are entering into strategic partnerships, alliances with other companies as the cost associated with the overall drug development and commercialization cycle is high. Therefore, such partnerships help companies to tap into new geographical areas, expand their product portfolio, and generate a better return on investment (ROI). Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incyte Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market - Market Segmentation

The Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market is analyzed in terms of product (RTKIs and nRTKIs), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the RTKIs segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing presence of receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors (RTKIs) when compared to non-receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors (nRTKIs). As a result, these therapeutics are widely utilized for the treatment of different diseases. Some of the main drugs included in this segment are EYLEA, AVASTIN, and LENVIMA, which dominated the market in terms of sales revenue. For example, EYLEA generated USD 6,265 million in sales revenue in the year 2022, whereas AVASTIN generated USD 2,354.78 million in revenue in the same year. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 22.61 billion at a CAGR of 9.23% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers botanical and plant-derived drugs market segmentation by product (plant-derived drugs and botanical drugs), application (infectious diseases, central nervous system, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW)). The increase in government initiatives is one of the key drivers supporting the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth.

The urea cycle disorder (UCD) treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 235.5 million at a CAGR of 3.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented into therapy (glycerol phenylbutyrate, sodium phenylbutyrate, amino acid supplements, sodium benzoate, and others), route of administration(oral and injectables), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incyte Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 RTKIs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on RTKIs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on RTKIs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on RTKIs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on RTKIs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 nRTKIs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on nRTKIs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on nRTKIs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on nRTKIs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on nRTKIs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 107: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 111: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AstraZeneca PLC

Exhibit 114: AstraZeneca PLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: AstraZeneca PLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: AstraZeneca PLC - Key news



Exhibit 117: AstraZeneca PLC - Key offerings

12.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 118: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 123: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 126: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 128: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 136: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 145: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 148: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Incyte Corp.

Exhibit 150: Incyte Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Incyte Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Incyte Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 158: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 162: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 166: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Viatris Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio