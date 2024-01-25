Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2023 to 2028; Industry Trends, Driving Forces, Challenges & Market Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market is set for substantial growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.42%, as reported by Technavio. The market is expected to experience a rise of USD 24.22 billion between 2023 and 2028, fueled by the increasing prevalence of patient assistance programs (PAPs) and their significant impact on the uptake of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs).Gain insights into market scenarios with historical data spanning from 2018 to 2022 and future projections for the period 2024-2028. View free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers influencing market growth, notably the pivotal role of PAPs in enhancing patient access to expensive or specialized medications like TKIs. The adoption of TKIs is recognized as a crucial trend, driven by the financial assistance, co-pay support, and medication provision facilitated by PAPs. However, challenges arise from the high cost of currently available TKIs, potentially limiting patient adherence to treatment. Some companies in the market, including Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc, are strategically positioning themselves to strengthen their market presence. The report offers detailed analyses of 20 market companies, categorizing them based on key factors and market dominance. Obtain comprehensive company information with a purchase today.

Market Segmentation Overview:

The market is aligned for a significant growth, particularly in the offline distribution channel segment, valued at USD 24.71 billion in 2018. North America is forecasted to contribute 39% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The report further segments the market based on distribution channels, products (RTKIs and nRTKIs), and geography. The Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors market is on the verge of noteworthy expansion, driven by factors reshaping the healthcare landscape. Explore growth analysis by revenue at global, regional, and country levels, discover market trends, growth opportunities, and conduct a thorough analysis for the forecasted period. Obtain actionable insights to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market landscape. Download Free Sample Report.

