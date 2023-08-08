Tyrrell Hatton Wins Close Race to Claim the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Aon Risk Reward Challenge

News provided by

Aon plc

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

In its fifth year, the season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour 

LPGA Tour winner will claim an equal $1 million prize at CME Group Tour Championship in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the PGA TOUR today announced Tyrrell Hatton as the winner of the 2022-2023 Aon Risk Reward Challenge. As a result of the season-long competition, Hatton will be awarded the Aon trophy and the $1 million prize for his ability to make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes during the PGA TOUR season.

This season, Hatton was consistently within the top 10 of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard week after week, a testament to both the remarkable consistency of his game and trust in his overall decision-making in the moments that mattered most. Throughout the season, Hatton had a birdie rate of 81 percent on the Challenge holes and hit 82 percent of Greens in Regulation across the Challenge holes. His strategic ability to go for the green on par fives combined with his overall proficiency in hitting Challenge greens ultimately secured him the top spot on the leaderboard. For an Aon Risk Reward Challenge season that came down to the wire, Hatton was able to rely on his remarkable performance and sound decision making to claim this year's Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy.

Throughout his career, Hatton has had success on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, with seven combined wins across both Tours. Hatton's putting has been his strength and led to his record-setting performance at this year's PLAYERS Championship, with the lowest final-round back-nine score in tournament history and his solo second finish, his third career runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Originally from Buckinghamshire, England, Hatton is also going for his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.

"I'm thrilled to take home the Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy as it's a reflection of the work, preparation and dedication my entire team has put in this season," Hatton said. "This competition rewards strategic thinking and the ability to execute on a consistent basis. It's an honor to be named this season's best decision maker."

"This season, the competition came down to the final stretch, and we would like to congratulate Tyrrell Hatton on winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge," said Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Aon. "At Aon, we know that better information and better advice lead to better decisions in business. Hatton proved that the same is also true in golf. His ability to navigate the Challenge was inspiring to watch and we are thrilled to have him join the elite group of decision makers we have recognized across both Tours."

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge continues on the LPGA Tour, where the winner will claim an equal $1 million prize when the season concludes at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.  

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge
In its fifth season, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision makers. The Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event a player competes in. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify.

The Challenge runs across regular season tournaments (39 on the PGA TOUR; 30 on the LPGA Tour), with CBS, NBC Sports and the Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole.

To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the PGA TOUR and for more information about the Challenge, click here.

To view the current Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click here.

About Aon 
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.  

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here

About the PGA TOUR
By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 24 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 26 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChatWeiboToutiaoDouyin and LINE.

Contacts:
Mark Stevens, PGA TOUR, [email protected], (904) 861-5112
Nadine Youssef, Aon, [email protected], (312) 381-2329

SOURCE Aon plc

Also from this source

Turkey and Syria Earthquakes Drive Nearly Half of Economic Losses from Global Catastrophes in First Half of 2023: Aon

Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.