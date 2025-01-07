Tyson & Mendes Promotes Cayce Lynch to National Managing Partner

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson & Mendes LLP, a nationwide insurance defense and civil litigation firm, announced today the elevation of Cayce Lynch to National Managing Partner. The move reflects the firm's commitment to innovation, diversity, and the future of insurance defense, and further solidifies its position as a leader in the legal and insurance defense industries.

Lynch's promotion is a landmark moment for Tyson & Mendes and the industry as a whole. According to recent surveys, only 12% of law firm managing partners are women. Also striking is Lynch's age: at under 40, she is one of the youngest law firm executives. Having previously served as the firm's Administrative Partner, her new role formalizes and contextualizes the responsibilities she has performed for the firm over the past eight years, including overseeing critical strategic operations, driving a culture of transparency and inclusion, and leading the firm through a period of unprecedented growth.

"This promotion is not just about Cayce's past accomplishments—it's about our future as a firm and an industry," said Founding Partner Robert Tyson. "Cayce's vision, guidance, and inspirational leadership have proven critical to our growth and continued success. Her promotion to National Managing Partner ensures Tyson & Mendes will remain an industry leader, focused on delivering excellence for our clients, developing our talent, fostering diversity, and leading the way in insurance defense."

Lynch's promotion also aligns with Tyson & Mendes' commitment to advancing diversity in leadership, underscored by the firm's recent Mansfield Certification, which measures and improves the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in leadership roles through a data-driven process administered by Diversity Lab. Tyson & Mendes has pledged to recertify for 2024-25 in its efforts to redefine leadership across the legal industry through transparency, introspection, and accountability.

"We are not only committed to our clients and our legacy but also to the people who make this firm great," said Founding Partner Patrick Mendes. "In her over twelve years with the firm, Cayce has continually delivered excellence, internally and externally. Put simply: Cayce's integrity and leadership exemplify the values that will ensure our firm continues to thrive for years to come."

Throughout her tenure as Administrative Partner, Lynch has implemented measures to ensure the firm's attorneys and employees are well-supported as they build their careers and exceed client expectations. Lynch has also championed firmwide initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, including founding the Women's Initiative, which promotes the professional advancement of female attorneys and serves the insurance defense industry broadly through groundbreaking events.

Lynch's advancement is the most recent in a long line of moves to advance female leaders within the firm. Earlier this year, Law360 ranked Tyson & Mendes second out of similar-sized firms for female representation among equity partners, with 50% of the equity partners being women. Tyson & Mendes has opened its last nine offices with women at the helm, and 50% of its Regional Managing Partners are women.

"I am honored to serve as the firm's National Managing Partner, and look forward to continued growth and excellence alongside Bob, Pat, and all the incredible people who make our firm the premiere insurance defense firm in America," said Lynch. "At Tyson & Mendes, we are committed to creating an environment where diverse voices are not only heard, but amplified, and I'm excited to continue building that legacy."

For more information about Tyson & Mendes and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 "Ceiling Smasher" in Law360's 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times' 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Johnston

Plat4orm PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Tyson & Mendes