Tyson & Mendes Secures Mansfield Certification for 2023-2024, Affirming Its Commitment to Leadership Diversity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson & Mendes LLP is proud to announce it earned Mansfield Certification for the 2023-24 certification period, and has already committed to recertification for 2024-25. By joining the latest cohort, Tyson & Mendes reaffirms its dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the legal profession and within its leadership.

The Mansfield Rule, administered by Diversity Lab, is designed to boost the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in law firm leadership. The certification process is intensive, with its certification criteria growing more stringent each year. The data-driven approach ensures greater transparency and aims to "open the door wider" to all qualified candidates for advancement into leadership roles.

"We are deeply honored and grateful to have obtained Mansfield Certification for the 2023-24 certification year, a process which has deepened and affirmed our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace and industry," said Robert Tyson, Strategic Managing Partner at Tyson & Mendes. Administrative Partner Cayce Lynch added, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of our firm's values, and we welcomed the opportunity for greater introspection, transparency, and accountability as we work to build a future where leaders and their perspectives are as representative and diverse as the firms they serve. Mansfield Certification through the Diversity Lab was a natural step for us as we reaffirm our commitment to these values, internally and externally, and we are grateful to help reshape our industry in this meaningful way."

Diversity Lab today announced a 13% increase this year in firms certified under the Mansfield Rule, even as the certification criteria grows "…increasingly challenging each year." Its impact is staggering: the number of women equity partners at Mansfield Certified firms is growing at nearly three times the rate of non-Mansfield firms, and Mansfield certified firms lead the way with a 41% growth rate in underrepresented racial and ethnic equity partners, compared to just 16% at non-Mansfield firms.

Tyson & Mendes has prioritized diversity in equity partnership and other leadership roles historically, and has continued to maintain gender parity in both its equity partnership and regional managing partnership.

Participation in the Mansfield Certification process involves rigorous data tracking, accountability, knowledge sharing, and transparency. Tyson & Mendes achieved certification by increased internal transparency and considering at least 30% underrepresented lawyers across 75% of opportunities, affirming and tracking relevant data through regular check-ins. Tyson & Mendes has affirmed its participation in the 2024-25 certification process and will implement and maintain measurable goals to ensure diversity in leadership roles and client opportunities. The firm's involvement and dedication to the process aligns with its ongoing commitment to supporting diverse talent and driving positive change within the legal industry.

Tyson & Mendes' dedication to diversity has been recognized in various ways, including being named the No. 1 "Ceiling Smasher" in Law360's 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership. The firm's involvement in the Mansfield Certification process represents another step forward in its mission to lead by example in the legal community.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 "Ceiling Smasher" in Law360's 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times' 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

For more information on the Mansfield Rule Certification process, please visit Diversity Lab.

Contact:

Jennifer Johnston

Plat4orm PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Tyson & Mendes