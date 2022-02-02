Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand, Launches Across Michigan with Exclusive Cultivation Partner Common Citizen

"Bringing Tyson 2.0 products to Michigan with a partner like Common Citizen upholds our promise to share the many wellness benefits of this powerful plant to those who need it most," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer for Tyson 2.0. "Before I found cannabis, I used to be a very different person. This plant has changed me for the better, and I've made it my mission to share this gift with fans here in Michigan and across the nation."

Common Citizen, a fully-integrated cannabis company and lifestyle brand that provides safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, will be Tyson 2.0's exclusive cultivation partner in Michigan. Tyson 2.0's products will initially be available at Common Citizen's locations in Detroit, Flint, Battle Creek and Hazel Park, and over the course of the first quarter of 2022 expand to more than 200 retail outlets in the state. Michigan consumers will be the first in the nation to experience two of Tyson's favorite specialty strains, "Knockout OG" and "Pound for Pound Cake" in eighths (3.5g) jars of flower and 1-gram pre-rolls.

"Common Citizen is excited to partner with a living legend like Mike Tyson, who shares our passion for promoting the many benefits provided by cannabis and our mission to unite people through the positive power of cannabis," said Michael Elias, Common Citizen CEO. "This historic partnership embodies Cannabis for Humanity and serves the unique, individual needs of all our customers. We are honored Mr. Tyson chose Common Citizen to launch his safe, affordable and high-quality cannabis products across Michigan."

"The partnership between Tyson 2.0 and Common Citizen further extends our scale and strengthens our commitment to bringing premium quality cannabis that is indicative of Mike's seasoned taste to fans nationwide," said Adam Wilks, Tyson 2.0 CEO. "Common Citizen prides itself on crafting premium cannabis for the people, and Mike's vision speaks to just that — greater access to quality cannabis products through a range of price points and consumption methods."

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com .

