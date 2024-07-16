TYSON 2.0 and Holiday Launch Collaborative Cannabis Vape Collection in New York

Three Premium Strains Handpicked by Mike Tyson Now Available in the Empire State



Fans to Enter "Golden Ticket" Raffle for a Chance to Win Tickets and Flights to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , the esteemed cannabis brand helmed by legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Holiday , a leading vape manufacturer, to bring TYSON 2.0's premium cannabis vape collection to New York consumers. Holiday is best known for its proprietary H-Bar hardware which features a low-voltage battery to prevent burnt hits, a USB-C outlet for fast charging, and a side window for oil-level visibility. This partnership introduces a limited release of disposable vapes in three unique and tantalizing flavors, set to redefine the vaping experience for cannabis enthusiasts.

For the first time, two of New York's top-selling cannabis brands have joined forces to deliver a product that epitomizes quality, innovation, and the spirit of collaboration. Mike Tyson personally tested and selected each strain to ensure a product that meets the highest standards.

"Working with Holiday to create these new vape products has been an incredible experience," said Mike Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of TYSON 2.0. "Each flavor reflects our dedication to quality and the unique characteristics of my favorite cannabis strains. We're excited to offer something truly special to our customers, and I believe these vapes will be a knockout."

The new disposable vape line features three meticulously curated strains:

Knockout OG : This OG indica is a true heavyweight. Known for its powerful sedative effects, Knockout OG offers a unique terpene profile that provides a tingly sensation and a euphoric mind. Its flavor is a complex blend of spicy fuel and earthy pine, making it a perfect choice for those seeking deep relaxation.

: This OG indica is a true heavyweight. Known for its powerful sedative effects, Knockout OG offers a unique terpene profile that provides a tingly sensation and a euphoric mind. Its flavor is a complex blend of spicy fuel and earthy pine, making it a perfect choice for those seeking deep relaxation. Haymaker Haze : A potent sativa, Haymaker Haze is a haze cross from TYSON 2.0 that delivers a calming, cerebral, and euphoric energy. Ideal for sustained focus and creativity, this strain offers a sweet, spicy, and earthy smoke that keeps you energized and uplifted.

: A potent sativa, Haymaker Haze is a haze cross from TYSON 2.0 that delivers a calming, cerebral, and euphoric energy. Ideal for sustained focus and creativity, this strain offers a sweet, spicy, and earthy smoke that keeps you energized and uplifted. Gelato 44: Also known as Gelato #33 or Larry Bird , this is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid. Bred from Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato 44 offers a delightful mix of sweet orange and blueberry flavors. It's perfect for daytime use, providing deep thought stimulation and a warm body buzz for seasoned users.

"We are honored to partner with TYSON 2.0, a brand synonymous with excellence," said Michael Silverman, Co-Owner of Holiday. "This collaboration allows us to bring our expertise in vape technology together with unparalleled cannabis quality. The result is a product that is both unique and enjoyable, offering an elevated consumer experience."

To celebrate the launch, TYSON 2.0 fans are invited to participate in a "Golden Ticket" raffle for a chance to win two tickets and flights to attend the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. By purchasing any TYSON 2.0 x Holiday vape, consumers may find a golden ticket inside their package. Directions for claiming the prize will be included on the ticket. The winner will be announced via Tyson 2.0's social media (@itstyson20) on October 15, 2024, and participants must be 21 years or older to enter.

"Collaborations like this are what push the cannabis industry forward," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, the parent company of TYSON 2.0. "By combining the strengths of TYSON 2.0 and Holiday, we're able to deliver a product that not only meets but exceeds consumer expectations. This new line of disposable vapes is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality."

The new disposable vapes are available for limited release at select New York dispensaries including Strain Stars, MJ Dispensary, FlynnStoned Cannabis Company, Leafy Peaks, Housing Works Cannabis Co and Culture House Dispensary. For additional retailers and information, visit TYSON 2.0.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About Holiday

Developed in mid-2023, Holiday celebrates the joy of flavor and the pursuit of convenient consumption. It aims to provide no-frills cannabis products designed with intention, and caters to any consumer from the canna-curious to the everyday user. Holiday ensures a seamless blend of quality and convenience in every purchase. The company believes in making life's simple pleasures more accessible through transforming everyday moments into delightful experiences. Founded by a close-knit team of industry veterans, Holiday brings a shared vision and a wealth of experience to every product created. To find Holiday in your area visit HbarHoliday.com .

