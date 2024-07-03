TYSON 2.0 Expands Global Footprint in Europe

Opening of New Branded Retail Shop in Amsterdam Showcases TYSON 2.0's Merchandise, Apparel, Smoking Accessories and More

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo Inc ., a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced that TYSON 2.0 , legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson's premium cannabis brand, will open its first branded retail store, Tyson 2.0 Brandstore, on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Located at Oude Spiegelstraat 9 in the heart of the Grachtengordel – Amsterdam's iconic canal belt renowned for its picturesque canals, historic buildings and lively atmosphere – Tyson 2.0 Brandstore will showcase an array of TYSON 2.0 branded products, including merchandise, apparel and a curated selection of smoking accessories such as trays, lighters, grinders, smoking devices, rolling papers and more.

TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Mike Tyson was on site for the grand opening last week and said, "Opening Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 in Amsterdam last year was a dream come true. Now, with the opening of Tyson 2.0 Brandstore, I get to share even more of my favorite products with consumers living and visiting a city that's always held a special place in my heart."

"Our expansion in Amsterdam is another significant step in our global growth strategy," said Carma HoldCo CEO Adam Wilks. "The opening of our Tyson 2.0 Brandstore marks the first-of-its-kind retail location for TYSON 2.0 in Europe, providing a dedicated space for consumers to explore and purchase a full range of merchandise, apparel and smoking accessories, beautifully complementing Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0. This venture also underscores our commitment to the European market and our mission to bring premium lifestyle products to a wider audience, enhancing consumer experiences worldwide."

"The opening of the TYSON 2.0 retail shop in Amsterdam is a significant milestone for our brand, blending seamlessly with the local culture and vibrant spirit of this historic city," said TYSON 2.0 Netherlands Director of Operations Eduard Kempel. "Amsterdam has a rich heritage of embracing diverse and innovative experiences, and we are thrilled to contribute to this legacy with our unique offerings."

For more details about TYSON 2.0, please visit TYSON20.com and https://shoptyson20.eu .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences.

