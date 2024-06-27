TYSON 2.0 Expands in Washington State Through Partnership with Perfect Harvest

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Broadens Access of Premium Products in Washington



ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, announced its further expansion into Washington state through an exclusive partnership with Perfect Harvest. Focusing on indoor cannabis cultivation, Perfect Harvest prides itself on its proprietary solutions to design and operate facilities and consult with cannabis cultivators across Washington and other markets in the US.

Since its launch, TYSON 2.0 has gained recognition as a highly sought-after, premium cannabis brand across the country. Starting this week, TYSON 2.0 products will be available to cannabis connoisseurs in dispensaries across the state, including: Commencement Bay Cannabis, Main Street Marijuana, Shawn Kemp's, Cult Cannabis, Orchards Cannabis Market, Fireweed Cannabis Co, and The Reef Seattle. The initial product lineup targets a range of diverse preferences, featuring premium flower, vapes, and infused pre-rolls.

"The expansion in Washington is a significant milestone for TYSON 2.0. Being one of the first legal cannabis markets in the US, I know that Washingtonians share my high expectations for the best of the best quality in cannabis," said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "Partnering with Perfect Harvest allows us to bring our premium cannabis products to even more people, aligning with our mission to deliver quality products to consumers worldwide. Washington cannabis consumers can expect the best that TYSON 2.0 has to offer."

Perfect Harvest Founder and CEO, Omar Sturm, commented on the new partnership with TYSON 2.0: "At Perfect Harvest, we are dedicated to bringing a versatile and high-quality product to the market. We are excited to announce our partnership with TYSON 2.0, a successful global company founded by legendary fighter Mike Tyson that follows his undisputed mindset. Tyson is a world-class fighter, and we are excited to bring his globally acclaimed brand to Washington!"

"Carma remains dedicated to bringing top-tier products to the masses through TYSON 2.0 and our entire brand portfolio," stated Adam Wilks, co-founder and CEO of Carma HoldCo. "Perfect Harvest shares our commitment to providing premium cannabis products to consumers, so this partnership was a perfect fit as we expand our footprint in Washington state. This newest market saturation further cements our dedication to broadening consumer access as we continue to lay the foundation for global expansion."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

