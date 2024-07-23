TYSON 2.0 Launches Mikeadelics: A Revolutionary Home-Grow Mushroom Kit

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo Inc ., a leading global house of brands, harnessing the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced TYSON 2.0 – the brand, led by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson – has teamed up with Advanced Mycology to introduce Mikeadelics , an all-in-one, at-home mushroom grow kit. This innovative product marks Carma HoldCo's first entry into the burgeoning psychedelic industry, aligning with Mike Tyson's long-standing personal interest in psychedelics. Currently, Mikeadelics is rolling out to smoke shops nationwide and can be purchased via advancedmyco.com/tyson .

TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Mike Tyson, who will be on-site for the launch during CHAMPS Tradeshow in Vegas on July 24, said, "Mikeadelics represents a personal journey for me. My interest in psychedelics has been well-documented, and I'm excited to offer a product that makes growing mushrooms accessible to everyone. This kit is a game-changer and makes the process simple and enjoyable."

"We are thrilled to introduce Mikeadelics, a product that not only broadens our product offerings but also aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and deliver unique, authentic experiences to our consumers," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. "This launch also signifies our entry into the psychedelic space in a legal, compliant way, representing a significant milestone for our company."

"Mycology is a complex and demanding field, but with the TYSON 2.0 Mikeadelics, we've simplified the process," said Advanced Mycology President Judd Weiss. "Our unique filter strip technology ensures better airflow and protection against bacteria and mold, making mushroom cultivation accessible to all."

Growing mushrooms has never been easier with TYSON 2.0 Mikeadelics. Designed to simplify the process, this kit eliminates the need for tubs, tents or a dedicated clean grow space, making it accessible even for those without prior mycology experience. The main challenge in mushroom cultivation is maintaining extreme sterility, but TYSON 2.0 Mikeadelics tackles this with unique filter strip technology that enhances airflow and protects against bacteria and mold. The process is straightforward: inject your liquid culture (not included); wait for the fruits to form; and then harvest. Each retail box includes a TYSON 2.0 Mikeadelics all-in-one grow bag, detailed instruction booklet, inoculation data label, alcohol wipe and a Mylar storage bag with a dry pack to store your dried mushrooms. Consumers will have the option to inoculate the grow kit with liquid cultures of their favorite psychedelic or edible mushroom, which can also be found at Advanced Mycology . Each grow bag yields roughly 1/2 oz of dry mushrooms, with the potential for two to three harvests per bag.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

SOURCE TYSON 2.0