TYSON 2.0 Meets Growing Market Demand for Hemp-Based Products With Launch of Online Global Marketplace for Delta 8, Delta 9 and CBD

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 ("the Company"), legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company, today announced the launch of an online global marketplace in partnership with LGNDS LLC., a market-leading hemp company, to expand its product portfolio with three new hemp-derived verticals: Delta-8, Delta-9, and CBD.

TYSON 2.0's strategic partnership with LGNDS, a Miami-based hemp company known for its global reach and cutting-edge product innovations, marks the Company's first entry into the hemp industry, projected to grow a whopping 22% from $4.9B to $18.6B by 2027 . With hockey-stick-like sales for fan-favored products, like Mike's Bites THC gummies, this partnership will allow TYSON 2.0 to bring Mike Tyson tested and approved plant-based products to mainstream consumers through a first of its kind e-commerce site with global shipping capabilities. TYSON 2.0's Delta 8, Delta 9 and CBD will meet consumer demand, especially in state markets where adult use of cannabis is still illicit.

Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, said "Excited to ring in a whole new line-up of plant- based TYSON 2.0 products that help lift people up. I've personally tested and approved each and every product, so that my fans can also experience the same safe and effective medicines that I stand behind. Soon folks from coast to coast will be able to join the TYSON tribe."

Starting in Q4 2022, TYSON 2.0's hemp-based products will be available for purchase across large format, small format, and C-stores. The first of the new series to launch will be the Delta 8 collection starting with Mike Bites Delta 8 edibles available in Black Eye Berry, Watermelon, and Sour Apple Punch flavors. Handcrafted in the same manner as the original THC Mike Bites, the new Mike Bites Delta 8 edibles will be available nationwide at www.tyson20global.com and at select retail stores, based on individual state regulations.

Launched in October 2021, TYSON 2.0 brings innovative, high-quality, cannabis products known for purity consistency, and wide accessibility to consumers nationwide. Co-founded by Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer, and Chad Bronstein, Chairman and President, and led by Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer - the Company partners with world-class cannabis operators to provide a suite of products designed to appeal to and reach consumers in legal markets. Through licensing, cultivation and agreements, TYSON 2.0 products are available across dispensaries and retail locations in 24 states and select provinces across Canada.

"We are proud to partner with TYSON 2.0 to bring Delta 8, Delta 9, and CBD products to markets nationwide and around the world - from large and small format retail stores to your local convenience store or gas station," said the LGNDS team. "With the TYSON 2.0 name behind products, consumers can feel confident they are getting access to the safest, most efficacious CBD and Delta products that have gone through the most rigorous safety standards and quality testing protocols."

"This marks another key milestone for TYSON 2.0 - bringing TYSON 2.0 branded hemp-based products to the mainstream consumer at convenient locations across the country," said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder, Chairman and President of TYSON 2.0. "Together with LGNDS who is committed to delivering the highest safety and quality standards in the hemp industry and well regarded for their industry relationships and partnerships, we look forward to fulfilling our mission of bringing premium quality products to consumers and fans nationwide."

TYSON 2.0 branded hemp-based products will be available for purchase at tyson20global.com . For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit Tyson20.com . TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

