Tyson® Brand Introduces New Honey Chicken Bites and Restaurant Style Crispy Wings for Ultimate Flavor and Convenience

Honey Chicken Bites Elevate Taste to New Heights



Tyson Honey Chicken Bites deliver an explosion of flavor with every bite and contain 14g of protein per serving. Crafted from tender, all-white meat chicken and covered in a honey-infused breading, these bites are designed to delight taste buds and satisfy cravings. Whether baked in the oven or crisped to perfection in an air fryer, Honey Chicken Bites are ready in less than 25 minutes, making them an ideal anytime snack or meal solution for summer barbecues or picnics. As honey's popularity continues to rise in frozen retail and restaurants, Tyson Honey Chicken Bites are a must-have addition to every freezer. Each 24 oz bag contains 8 servings.

Restaurant Style Crispy Wings Bring the Dining Experience Home

Tyson Restaurant Style Crispy Wings offer a culinary experience that rivals your favorite restaurant and contain 15g of protein per serving. Fully cooked and expertly dry rubbed, these wings boast a crispy exterior that gives way to tender, juicy perfection. Seasoned to appeal to the entire family, they can be savored on their own or paired with a favorite sauce for a personalized touch. Choose from a variety of flavors, including Rotisserie (Original), Garlic Parmesan and Caribbean Style, each offering a unique flavor sensation, perfect for sharing with friends or family. With easy preparation in an air fryer or oven, Tyson Crispy Wings deliver restaurant-quality flavor and texture in the comfort of your own home. Each 16 oz bag contains about 3.5 servings.

"We're thrilled to introduce Tyson Honey Chicken Bites and Restaurant Style Crispy Wings to consumers who want convenience without sacrificing flavor," said Jessica Johnson, Managing Director at Tyson Foods. "These new offerings embody our commitment to innovation and quality, providing delicious options that cater to the diverse tastes and busy lifestyles of today's consumer."

Tyson Honey Chicken Bites and Restaurant Style Crispy Wings are available at select retailers. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com and follow @TysonBrand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com.

SOURCE Tyson Brand