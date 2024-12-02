Tyson Foods Charitable Giving Contributes $25,000 to Feonix - Mobility Rising

Dec 02, 2024

NEW LONDON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Foods Charitable Giving is pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 to Feonix - Mobility Rising, supporting their efforts to enhance mobility services and solutions. This significant contribution underscores Tyson Foods' commitment to community empowerment and improving transportation accessibility.

A formal check presentation ceremony took place Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the New London Tyson Foods facility located at N3620 Cty Rd D., New London, WI 54961.

Feonix - Mobility Rising and Tyson Foods representatives celebrating the award.
 This donation highlights Tyson Foods' ongoing dedication to fostering initiatives that make a positive difference in the communities where they operate. Through programs like Feonix - Mobility Rising, Tyson Foods aims to bridge gaps in transportation, enabling greater community participation and access to essential services.

The collaboration between Tyson Foods and Feonix underscores a shared vision of innovation and community engagement, ultimately leading to enhanced opportunities and growth within the local area.

For more information, please contact:

Jess Betts-Nelson
Senior Community Development Manager
Feonix - Mobility Rising
[email protected]
715-323-6863
https://waupacacar.org/

SOURCE Feonix - Mobility Rising

