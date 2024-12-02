Tyson Foods Charitable Giving Contributes $25,000 to Feonix - Mobility Rising
News provided byFeonix - Mobility Rising
Dec 02, 2024, 08:36 ET
NEW LONDON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Foods Charitable Giving is pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 to Feonix - Mobility Rising, supporting their efforts to enhance mobility services and solutions. This significant contribution underscores Tyson Foods' commitment to community empowerment and improving transportation accessibility.
A formal check presentation ceremony took place Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the New London Tyson Foods facility located at N3620 Cty Rd D., New London, WI 54961.
This donation highlights Tyson Foods' ongoing dedication to fostering initiatives that make a positive difference in the communities where they operate. Through programs like Feonix - Mobility Rising, Tyson Foods aims to bridge gaps in transportation, enabling greater community participation and access to essential services.
The collaboration between Tyson Foods and Feonix underscores a shared vision of innovation and community engagement, ultimately leading to enhanced opportunities and growth within the local area.
For more information, please contact:
Jess Betts-Nelson
Senior Community Development Manager
Feonix - Mobility Rising
[email protected]
715-323-6863
https://waupacacar.org/
SOURCE Feonix - Mobility Rising
