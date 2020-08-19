Tyson Foods Partners with Feed the Children to Provide 10 million Meals to Families in 16 States

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by the Brookings Institution revealed 40.9 percent of mothers with children under 12 reported household food insecurity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that food insecurity in households with children under 18 has increased by about 130 percent from 2018 to today. That's why Tyson Foods has partnered with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, to provide 10 million meals to families in 16 states across America. The recent 2.5-million-pound donation to the nonprofit is Tyson Food's single largest product gift in 2020, and one of its largest ever to date to a single organization.

With Feed the Children's network of hundreds of community partners across the U.S., Tyson knew that their product would reach the families who had been most impacted. In fact, Feed the Children reports that much of the product is already on its way to food banks, churches and pantries to bring much-needed relief to struggling families with plans for the remaining product to be delivered by the end of August. Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 18 years to provide protein items to families. However, during these extraordinary times where unemployment rates remain above 10 percent, the organizations are working even more closely together to ensure families who may have never had to worry about their livelihoods still have access to nutritious food.

"As the largest food company in the U.S. we have a responsibility to provide the world with good food," said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. "Partnering with Feed the Children on this large donation, and the many in the past and more to come in the future, is truly our pleasure. We know that with Feed the Children, protein is getting into the right hands to do the most good it can."

As the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world and across the U.S., a second crisis followed – food insecurity. Since March, Feed the Children has distributed nearly 35 million pounds of food and essentials to more than 600 community partners across America. Tyson Foods has also increased its hunger relief efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, donating more than 20 million pounds of protein to fight hunger since March 1.

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during this unsettling time around COVID-19," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "We understand that many Americans are facing unexpected challenges and we are working diligently with our partners such as Tyson Foods to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need."

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

SOURCE Feed the Children