TYSON GROUP WINS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

2022 is the third consecutive year that Tyson Group was recognized for their excellence with a Stevie® Award.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony tonight.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry—across 51 nations—were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

A list of Stevie winners in all categories is available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training tailored to companies' individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted and provided negotiation strategies for multi-billion dollar deals for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Their expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching helps the right talent drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales leaders and their teams meet and exceed goals in all industries.

