Tyson McGuffin Joins the Pickleball Superstore Team

TUSTIN, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson McGuffin (AKA: 'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports') triple crown winner and one of the most decorated professional pickleball players in the world, joins Pickleball Superstore, a large-scale ecommerce platform that inventories and distributes nearly 2,000 pickleball related SKUs, as an ambassador of Pickleball Superstore throughout the globe.

"We are more than thrilled to have Tyson as a partner in Pickleballsuperstore.com. Pickleball Superstore's core beliefs of 'Community Owned - Community Focused', align perfectly with Tyson, not only as a professional athlete, but also as a Dad, teacher and a true ambassador of the sport of pickleball." states Pat Rolfes, Chairman/Co-Founder of Pickleball Superstore, Inc.

"My wife Meg & I are excited to be part of Pickleball Superstore. From top to bottom the leadership at Pickleball Superstore have the vision, expertise and character we want to align ourselves with." states Tyson McGuffin.

"It's exciting to have Tyson and Meg join us in building Pickleball Superstore. And since we already have distribution partnerships with some of Tyson's sponsors, it just seemed natural to have the McGuffin's join the Pickleball Superstore family." said Steve Raack, CEO/Co-Founder of Pickleball Superstore, Inc.

