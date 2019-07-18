Tyson Ranch Partners with First Annual Antigua Cannabis Conference, Spotlighting the Booming Industry

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Ranch, Mike Tyson's cannabis/health & wellness company, will partner with the first annual Antigua Cannabis Conference— offering their support and resources to the event, which is set to take place in April 2020. Working in conjunction with Prime Minister Gaston Browne, of Antigua and Barbuda, Tyson Ranch is helping to produce and promote the three-day conference, which will feature live music as well as symposiums and events with industry leaders in finance, medicine, and politics from around the world.

Attendees will learn from the cannabis industry's top innovators and experts about a wide range of topics—from the international business and trade of cannabis and hemp, to the rise of "canni-tourism" to cannabis' role in cancer treatment and other health medical research. This will be the first global conference of this magnitude, with over 20 symposiums broadcasting and streaming worldwide.

"Antigua and Barbuda is proud to once again be the stage of a global event, witnessed by millions around the world. We are proud to continue to be trailblazers in this new and exciting industry in the region. Cannabis will alter the future of the medical and tourism fields—and it will have a tremendously positive impact on the economy of our state," states Prime Minister Browne.

"Tyson Ranch is thrilled to be working with the beautiful island and people of Antigua," said Mike Tyson. "Beyond next year's conference, we're also spearheading the movement of Cannabis-related products and offerings across numerous verticals on the island—including manufacturing. Soon, people will see tourist destinations and hemp products made locally. We could not be more excited to keep growing and bringing the best CBD to Antigua."

"All of us are committed to helping Prime Minister Browne and the citizens of Antigua in the worthy goal of turning this magnificent country into a hotspot for cannabis and hemp," added Tyson Ranch co-founder Robert Hickman.

Tyson Ranch is an emerging leader in the CBD manufacturing and products category as well as an entertainment/content driven tier, which includes "Hotboxin with Mike Tyson," a top podcast promoting cannabis-based lifestyles with a plethora of guests including Tony Robbins, Piers Morgan, LL Cool J and many more.

Live music will be another key component of the Antigua Cannabis Conference, which will feature performances from several top artists from around the world. A pioneer in the cannabis-friendly concert genre, Tyson Ranch also recently promoted the Kind Concert, which drew a sold-out crowd in Desert Hot Springs this past February.

As the industry continues to boom, an annual Cannabis Conference is an unparalleled event for stakeholders around the world— and Antigua and Barbuda will be the first Small Island Developing State to host this inaugural event. The twin-island state passed The Cannabis Act in January 2019, which established the Medical Cannabis Authority, Religious and Sacramental Authorization, along with Medical Cannabis business, dispensary, cultivation, and research and development licenses among other regulations. This progressive and encompassing law, makes it the first Caribbean island to have a comprehensive approach to the industry.

Antigua and Barbuda is an independent Commonwealth country comprised of two populated islands and several smaller ones. Positioned where the Atlantic and Caribbean meet, it's known for its 365 beautiful white sand, reef-lined beaches, rainforests and resorts.

SOURCE Tyson Ranch