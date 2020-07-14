TYST is Currently Available in the iOS App Store & Google Play Store

When life doesn't have time for receipts.

News provided by

The Appineers

Jul 14, 2020, 08:36 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, TYST is here. A long-term tax professional teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create TYST.

The owner's vision for TYST came about after wanting to create a platform where people can keep track of sales taxes using their receipts. A hassle-free way to estimate users sales tax.

Continue Reading
When life doesn't have time for receipts.
When life doesn't have time for receipts.
Get the breakdown!
Get the breakdown!

Introducing TYST - an easy way to track your sales tax over all your transactions across all your bank accounts.

"From the first moment I heard the vision of TYST, I immediately thought INGENIOUS and it's been an honor not only supporting this vision, but watching the hard work and persistency to make it actually come to life. I am truly the proudest father in the world."
- Owner's Father

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

  • Link bank accounts for hassle free estimations
  • View all your transactions in one place
  • Add receipts to the app with ease
  • Differentiate between taxed and untaxed items
  • Get transaction breakdowns and export reports

Visit tystapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact TYST LLC
Phone: 904-413-1102
Facebook: Search Tyst
Instagram: tystmobileapp
Twitter: @tystmobileapp
Download from the app from App Store (iOS): 
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tyst/id1485885492
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.tyst&hl=en_US

SOURCE The Appineers

Related Links

http://tystapp.com/

Also from this source

Oosout Is Currently Available in the iOS App Store...

Chinwag Is Currently Available in the iOS App Store...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics