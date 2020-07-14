TYST is Currently Available in the iOS App Store & Google Play Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, TYST is here. A long-term tax professional teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create TYST.

The owner's vision for TYST came about after wanting to create a platform where people can keep track of sales taxes using their receipts. A hassle-free way to estimate users sales tax.

When life doesn't have time for receipts. Get the breakdown!

Introducing TYST - an easy way to track your sales tax over all your transactions across all your bank accounts.

"From the first moment I heard the vision of TYST, I immediately thought INGENIOUS and it's been an honor not only supporting this vision, but watching the hard work and persistency to make it actually come to life. I am truly the proudest father in the world."

- Owner's Father

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Link bank accounts for hassle free estimations

View all your transactions in one place

Add receipts to the app with ease

Differentiate between taxed and untaxed items

Get transaction breakdowns and export reports

Visit tystapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact TYST LLC

Phone: 904-413-1102

Facebook: Search Tyst

Instagram: tystmobileapp

Twitter: @tystmobileapp

Download from the app from App Store (iOS):

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tyst/id1485885492

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.tyst&hl=en_US

SOURCE The Appineers

