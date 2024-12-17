Tyto Athene Appoints Anthony Crawford as Group President of Army and Defense Agencies

Strategic hire to lead business development, strategy and service delivery in Tyto's Army and defense agencies business unit.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions, has appointed Anthony "Tony" Crawford as group president of the Army and defense agencies business unit. In this position, Crawford will lead new business development and oversee service delivery, customer satisfaction and business performance for Army and defense contracts.

Crawford joins Tyto on the heels of its three acquisitions and four C-suite appointments in 2024, decisions made to seek strategic global public sector business growth and exceed excellent service delivery to customers.

"Tony is an experienced, mission-oriented leader, and contains deep knowledge of the defense market. He will be invaluable to Tyto's Army and defense agencies business unit," said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene. "Tony has twenty years of experience planning strategic growth, managing contracts, directing and executing intelligence operations in support of DOD and Intelligence Community requirements – we're excited to see how his background and experience can further support our core defense customers while growing our overall operations."

Crawford's most previous role was with CACI Technologies, where he progressed through various levels of management, culminating with him as vice president leading a division comprised of nearly 700 employees within the continental United States and outside the continental United States.

An Army veteran with a distinguished 24 years in the service from 1985-2009, Crawford served as the senior intelligence officer and executive assistant to national security advisor Dr. Condoleezza Rice, battalion commander for the 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, a part of the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade before retiring as deputy GS and chief biometrics for the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command.

Crawford holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master of Military Arts and Sciences from the School of Advanced Military Studies, and a Bachelor of Science from Loyola University.

