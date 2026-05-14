Tyto Athene Appoints Cutter Brenton as Chief AI Officer

Brenton to accelerate Tyto's AI-first strategy across defense, intelligence and civilian sectors for

faster, smarter mission outcomes

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions, and portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), has today announced the appointment of Cutter Brenton as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). In this role, Brenton will serve as Tyto's enterprise authority on artificial intelligence, managing all aspects of AI strategy, development and innovation across the company's programs and leading Tyto's Technology Accelerator Lab for Operational Needs (TALON).

Cutter Brenton

As CAIO, Brenton will accelerate the company's transformation into an AI-first enterprise and continue to integrate AI into Tyto's four main practice areas:

Enterprise Platforms & Infrastructure — using automation to eliminate friction and accelerate mission operations;

Cyber — applying AI to sharpen defense, accelerate threat response, and stay ahead of adversaries;

Software Applications — putting AI-driven intelligence, operational, and logistics capabilities directly in the hands of decision-makers; and

Quantum — developing post-quantum cryptography, quantum sensing, and algorithms that future-proof customers against the threats already taking shape.

The addition of AI into these technologies will provide defense, intelligence and civilian agencies and organizations with solutions and systems that are faster, smarter and meet mission needs.

"Our customers are focused on outcomes – what's working, what's delivering, and what's moving the mission forward. And that's exactly how we're building," said Cutter Brenton, chief AI officer at Tyto Athene. "Across cyber, AI, quantum and software applications, the question we're asking isn't 'what can we stand up'—it's 'what does the customer need to succeed, and how fast can we get it there.' Tyto is building the technical depth and the proven, mission-focused solutions to answer that question every time."

Brenton's appointment reflects Tyto's broader commitment to building an AI-forward enterprise capable of meeting the full spectrum of defense and intelligence missions. At a moment when the government is demanding more from its technology partners—greater speed, greater accountability and greater impact—Tyto is investing in the infrastructure and technical depth needed to ensure U.S. defense and intelligence agencies maintain the decisive edge.

"Cutter's track record of building and scaling complex AI portfolios across the most demanding defense missions makes him the ideal leader to drive our AI strategy forward," said Peter O'Donoghue, chief technology officer at Tyto Athene. "His appointment accelerates our vision of becoming the premier AI-enabled integrator for the federal market."

Brenton brings more than 15 years of experience directing some of the most consequential defense data and AI programs, with a demonstrated record of converting emerging technology into mission-ready capabilities at scale. Most recently, he served as vice president of algorithmic warfare at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led a multi-hundred-million-dollar portfolio spanning multiple marquee DOW programs. His work addressed mission challenges across CJADC2, Joint Fires, Special Missions applications, cyber, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, readiness, logistics and IT modernization.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene delivers secure, mission-critical technology solutions that empower defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and stay ahead of evolving threats. As a mission-driven integrator, we combine deep technical expertise with a hands-on, collaborative approach to ensure agencies have the tools needed for operational success. From network modernization to cyber defense, we help organizations turn data into actionable insights, enabling information dominance and greater mission effectiveness. Our commitment to innovation and customer success drives us to deliver solutions that enhance security, resilience, and communications across the government landscape. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or follow Tyto on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the government services and technology, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 175 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington's website at https://arlingtoncap.com/.

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC