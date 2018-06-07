Tyto Care Hires New Commercialization Executives in Support of Market Expansion

Following its FDA clearance and product launch in the US in 2017, Tyto Care has gained significant traction with major health systems, telehealth companies, large private practices and employers. The company's continued growth has enabled it to expand its strategic focus on key market verticals, including health systems, large provider groups, employers and home care, as well as insurance payers and other telehealth companies.

"We are excited to welcome both Menahem and Anu to the Tyto Care team, and to usher David into a new role. Their experience and insight will help drive the company forward as we expand further within the US market and focus on key opportunities with health providers and payers," said Dedi Gilad, CEO of Tyto Care. "Their valuable knowledge will strengthen Tyto Care's position as a leading telehealth innovator, making primary care accessible and convenient for a diverse and growing patient population."

As VP of Provider Solutions, David Bardan will focus on establishing further relationships with health systems, large provider groups and home healthcare services. Since joining Tyto last year, Bardan helped to establish more than 35 partnerships with key health systems and providers across the US.

Shikhman's efforts as VP of Business Partnerships will be centered around nurturing relationships with telehealth companies, EMRs and distributors. Shikhman joins Tyto Care with an extensive background as a senior-level technology and healthcare executive, with expertise in launching new products and business divisions in the software and healthcare industries. He has over 15 years of experience in executive roles at companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Starlims and CareDox.

New VP of Payer Solutions Anu Nadkarni will develop strategic partnerships with health insurance payers and employers. A seasoned business and market developer, Nadkarni most recently served in a number of executive positions at Phreesia, a leading US patient intake management platform. In her previous roles, she designed management systems and identified diverse market opportunities to drive development and optimize performance.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best remote home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care has three telehealth products: TytoHome™ for consumers, TytoPro™ for professionals, and TytoClinic™ for remote point-of-care locations. All solutions are designed to replicate a face-to-face clinician visit and include a hand-held modular examination tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, throat, ears and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use. The Tyto platform also allows for simple integration with EHR systems and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

