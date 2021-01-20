Tyto Care Introduces Pulse Oximeter to Measure Blood Oxygen and Heart Rate from the Comfort of Home

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care , the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced the release of its FDA-cleared fingertip Pulse Oximeter (SpO 2 ) medical device. The Pulse Oximeter enables TytoCare users to check blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate, which are crucial for the monitoring of chronic conditions and COVID-19. This expansion of Tyto Care's virtual examination solution is bringing the company even closer to full remote, clinic-level testing capabilities from the comfort of home.

The Pulse Oximeter is a key tool for monitoring high-risk or infected individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for post-discharge care and home hospitalization. Tyto Care's SpO 2 device also enables seamless monitoring of patients with chronic lung and heart conditions, critical during routine times as well with over 18 million adults in the United States suffering from heart disease and nearly 15 million diagnosed with chronic lung disease. The Pulse Oximeter adaptor will help enable clinicians to safely monitor these patients remotely, allowing users to avoid hospitals and clinics.

The Pulse Oximeter connects by cable to the TytoCare device. Users who choose to perform the blood oxygen exam are prompted to place their finger in the SpO 2 device for 15 seconds. Upon completion of the exam, the blood oxygen and heart rate results appear immediately on the handheld TytoCare device and the Pulse Oximeter adaptor itself and are also recorded within the TytoCare platform for review by the clinician and sent to the patients' EHR (Electronic Health Record). If the examination is performed in real-time during a live telehealth visit, the clinician will see the results immediately in the TytoCare Clinician Dashboard. Clinicians are able to assess the reliability of the results recorded by viewing the heart rhythm graph generated during the exam.

"We're excited to announce the release of our Pulse Oximeter, providing patients with more tests that bring the clinic directly to them," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Tyto Care. "The COVID-19 pandemic thrust telehealth into the spotlight, and we are constantly enhancing the TytoCare platform to ensure users have access to the most comprehensive telehealth solution available. The pandemic will eventually be behind us, yet telehealth will remain a key component in the future of healthcare, providing patients with the best possible remote care and clinicians with actionable insights into their patients' health."

The Pulse Oximeter is the latest addition to TytoCare's telehealth solution, which enables comprehensive physical examinations of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, as well as lungs and body temperature. The SpO 2 device is available in the United States and Israel through partnering health systems. In the future, the device will also be available in Europe, South Africa, and Asia.

Tyto Care is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. Tyto Care seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, Tyto Care has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here .

