Tyto Care Joins Epic App Orchard to Offer One-of-a-kind Integrated Telehealth Service to Patients and Health Providers

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced that it has joined the App Orchard marketplace, enabling health organizations to offer the integrated telehealth service to their care providers and patients for comprehensive telehealth visits and access to patient data.

The Epic marketplace integration allows patients to use the TytoCare examination device and consumer app in a unified workflow with Epic's MyChart patient app. Healthcare providers, in turn, can perform remote medical exams using TytoCare and leverage the exam data to conduct comprehensive telehealth visits and physical assessments. Upon completion of the telehealth visit, exam data captured by TytoCare is automatically transferred to Epic's electronic health record (EHR).

"Integrating into the Epic marketplace was a natural next step for us in expanding our mission to transform primary care with increased convenience and efficiency," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "Tyto Care's key clinical data is now available in real-time to patients and health providers, creating a more holistic and streamlined experience for patients and doctors alike."

Patients using MyChart can initiate a live or scheduled TytoCare telehealth visit with a remote telehealth provider directly from within the app. Likewise, care providers can launch the Tyto Clinician App from Epic's HyperSpace desktop application to remotely join the telehealth visit with the patient. During the visit, the provider can control the TytoCare device to examine the patient, capturing temperature readings, skin images, heart and lung auscultations, and recordings of the throat and ears to inform remote diagnoses of acute care situations.

"Epic has been our electronic patient record standard of care for years and now we have adopted Tyto Care," said Meghan Goldammer, senior vice president at Sanford Health. "These two forward-thinking, turnkey digital tools are a perfect match. The integration will allow for a coordinated patient experience and give our providers the information they need to deliver great care."

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The Tyto Care platform also allows for simple integration with EHR electronic health records systems and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here .

For more information please visit www.tytocare.com .

Epic, MyChart, and Hyperspace are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

+1-323-283-8176

SOURCE Tyto Care

Related Links

https://www.tytocare.com

