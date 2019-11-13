Tyto Care Launches TytoHome Nationwide at Best Buy Stores

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, creator of the health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced the nationwide availability of TytoHome, following a successful initial rollout in the Midwest. The TytoHome telehealth solution, now available in over 300 Best Buy stores, offers consumers across the country the ability to replicate an in-person doctor visit from the comfort of home.

TytoHome is a handheld examination device with attachments that can examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen, as well as measure body temperature. The solution enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams and send the captured exam data to one of Tyto Care's health care provider partners for diagnosis of acute care situations like ear infections, sore throats, fever, cold and flu, allergies, stomach aches, upper respiratory infections, coughs, rashes and more. Users can connect with a provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, no matter their location.

"Launching TytoHome nationally is a huge milestone for us and we are proud to be working alongside Best Buy in fulfilling their commitment to expanding digital health options for consumers," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "Tyto Care's mission has always been to make high-quality health care accessible and on demand, from any location, to as many people as possible. This launch signifies a major step forward for the future of health care."

Tyto Care has partnered with leading health systems to offer nationwide coverage for TytoHome users. Providers include:

The national launch comes as Best Buy is furthering its commitment to connected health and improving lives through technology. As part of this initiative, Best Buy is expanding the availability of TytoHome to stores nationwide in time for the holiday season.

TytoHome is available in stores and on BestBuy.com for $299.99. Each TytoHome visit costs $59.99 or less depending on the nature of the visit and/or the user's health insurance plan. Reimbursement is available for patients from leading insurers including Anthem, United Health Care and others.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a handheld, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information please visit www.tytocare.com.

Press Contacts:

Tyto Care

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

+1-323-283-8176

Best Buy

Press@BestBuy.com

+1-612-231-5146

American Well

Amwell@Innsena.com

SOURCE Tyto Care

Related Links

https://www.tytocare.com/

