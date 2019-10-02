Tyto Care Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Tyto Care recognized for achievements in telehealth as creator of the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams

News provided by

Tyto Care

Oct 02, 2019, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Tyto Care to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms. 

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top digital health innovators across the globe," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "Tyto Care's mission is to enable a comprehensive physical exam from the comfort of home, making primary healthcare available anytime and anywhere. The next generation of telehealth is here, and we are excited to be playing such a pivotal role in the future of medical care."  

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. 

Tyto Care's TytoHome is a handheld examination device with attachments that can examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen, as well as measure body temperature. The solution enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams and send the captured exam data to one of Tyto Care's healthcare provider partners for diagnosis of acute care situations like ear infections, sore throats, fever, cold and flu, allergies, stomach aches, upper respiratory infections, coughs, rashes and more. TytoHome users can connect with a provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, no matter their location.

Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:

  • In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.
  • A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list. 
  • 116 of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered in the United States. Those based outside the United States include 17 from Asia, 16 from Europe, and 1 from Canada.
  • Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

23andMe

Gauss Surgical

One Medical

98point6

Genome Medical

Oscar Health

AbleTo

Glooko

Oura Health

Accolade

GNS Healthcare

OWKIN

Ada Health

GoodRx

PAIGE.AI

Aetion

GRAIL

Parsley Health

AiCure

Grand Rounds

PathAI

Aidoc Medical

Halodoc

PatientPing

Akili Interactive Labs

Headspace

Pear Therapeutics

Alan

HealthVerity

Pill Club

American Well

Healthy.io

Pivot

Arterys

HeartFlow

Proscia

Athelas

higi

Protenus

Atomwise

Hims

Proteus Digital Health

Ava Science

Human API

Quartet Health

Babylon Health

icometrix

RDMD

Beam Dental

IDx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Benchling

Insitro

Redox

Bend Financial

Iora Health

Ro

Biofourmis

Jvion

Solera

Bright Health

K Health

Solv Health

Buoy Health

Kaia Health

Sophia Genetics

Butterfly Network

KenSci

Stride Health

Calm

Kindbody

Suki

Cara Care

Kry

SWORD Health

CarePredict

Kyruus

Syapse

Carrot Fertility

Lark Health

SYNYI.AI

Cedar

LEAGUE

Talkspace

Ciitizen

Letsgetchecked

Teckro

Cityblock Health

Lifetrack Medical Systems

Tempus

ClearCare

LinkDoc Technology

Tencent Trusted Doctors

ClearDATA

Luna DNA

TriNetX

Click Therapeutics

Lunit

TruePill

Collective Health

Lyra Health

TytoCare

Color 

Maven Clinic

Unite Us

Cricket Health

MDClone

Verana Health

Cue Health

MDLIVE

Vida Health

CureApp

Medbanks Network Technology

Vim

Deep Lens

Modern Health

Vineti

Devoted Health

MORE Health

Viome

DispatchHealth

Nebula Genomics

Virta Health

DocPlanner

Neurotrack Technologies

Vivante Health

Doctolib

Niramai

Viz.ai

Doctor On Demand

Nomad Health

VoxelCloud

Dreem

Noom

We Doctor

Emulate

Notable

Wei Mai

Evidation Health

Nurx

Welkin Health

eXo Imaging

Olive

Xiaolu Yiguan

Freenome

Omada Health

Zava

Galileo Health

Oncology Analytics

Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts.  We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

CB Insights Contact:

Hyeri Kim, Senior Manager - PR & Communications
hkim@cbinsights.com
+1-212-292-3148 ext. 3020

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. 

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information please visit www.tytocare.com.

Tyto Care Contact:

Allison Grey
Headline Media
allison@headline.media
323-283-8176

SOURCE Tyto Care

Related Links

http://www.tytocare.com/

Also from this source

Tyto Care Expands Availability of TytoHome to Best Buy Stores in...

Tyto Care Joins Epic App Orchard to Offer One-of-a-kind...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tyto Care Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

News provided by

Tyto Care

Oct 02, 2019, 10:00 ET