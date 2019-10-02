Tyto Care Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Tyto Care to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top digital health innovators across the globe," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "Tyto Care's mission is to enable a comprehensive physical exam from the comfort of home, making primary healthcare available anytime and anywhere. The next generation of telehealth is here, and we are excited to be playing such a pivotal role in the future of medical care."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Tyto Care's TytoHome is a handheld examination device with attachments that can examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen, as well as measure body temperature. The solution enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams and send the captured exam data to one of Tyto Care's healthcare provider partners for diagnosis of acute care situations like ear infections, sore throats, fever, cold and flu, allergies, stomach aches, upper respiratory infections, coughs, rashes and more. TytoHome users can connect with a provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, no matter their location.

Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:

In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.

across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19. A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.

or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list. 116 of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered in the United States . Those based outside the United States include 17 from Asia , 16 from Europe , and 1 from Canada .

. Those based outside include 17 from , 16 from , and 1 from . Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

23andMe Gauss Surgical One Medical 98point6 Genome Medical Oscar Health AbleTo Glooko Oura Health Accolade GNS Healthcare OWKIN Ada Health GoodRx PAIGE.AI Aetion GRAIL Parsley Health AiCure Grand Rounds PathAI Aidoc Medical Halodoc PatientPing Akili Interactive Labs Headspace Pear Therapeutics Alan HealthVerity Pill Club American Well Healthy.io Pivot Arterys HeartFlow Proscia Athelas higi Protenus Atomwise Hims Proteus Digital Health Ava Science Human API Quartet Health Babylon Health icometrix RDMD Beam Dental IDx Recursion Pharmaceuticals Benchling Insitro Redox Bend Financial Iora Health Ro Biofourmis Jvion Solera Bright Health K Health Solv Health Buoy Health Kaia Health Sophia Genetics Butterfly Network KenSci Stride Health Calm Kindbody Suki Cara Care Kry SWORD Health CarePredict Kyruus Syapse Carrot Fertility Lark Health SYNYI.AI Cedar LEAGUE Talkspace Ciitizen Letsgetchecked Teckro Cityblock Health Lifetrack Medical Systems Tempus ClearCare LinkDoc Technology Tencent Trusted Doctors ClearDATA Luna DNA TriNetX Click Therapeutics Lunit TruePill Collective Health Lyra Health TytoCare Color Maven Clinic Unite Us Cricket Health MDClone Verana Health Cue Health MDLIVE Vida Health CureApp Medbanks Network Technology Vim Deep Lens Modern Health Vineti Devoted Health MORE Health Viome DispatchHealth Nebula Genomics Virta Health DocPlanner Neurotrack Technologies Vivante Health Doctolib Niramai Viz.ai Doctor On Demand Nomad Health VoxelCloud Dreem Noom We Doctor Emulate Notable Wei Mai Evidation Health Nurx Welkin Health eXo Imaging Olive Xiaolu Yiguan Freenome Omada Health Zava Galileo Health Oncology Analytics Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

CB Insights Contact:

Hyeri Kim, Senior Manager - PR & Communications

hkim@cbinsights.com

+1-212-292-3148 ext. 3020

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information please visit www.tytocare.com.

Tyto Care Contact:

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

323-283-8176

SOURCE Tyto Care

Related Links

http://www.tytocare.com/

