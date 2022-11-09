TytoCare Announces the Home Smart Clinic, the First Remote Primary Care Offering for the Entire Family That Fills the ROI and Care Gaps Left by Traditional Telehealth

The Home Smart Clinic combines remote physical exams, tailored behavioral change frameworks, and expanded diagnostic AI-capabilities to support the full continuum of primary care, with an average of 10% reduction in total cost of care.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling accessible, high-quality primary care from home, today announced the launch of the Home Smart Clinic, a multi-pronged offering delivering health plans and providers a comprehensive range of elements required to launch a truly successful virtual care program without compromises. The Home Smart Clinic is proven to reduce the total cost of care (TCC) for health plans by 10% on average, to deliver 59% more accurate diagnoses than traditional telehealth solutions, and to resolve 98% of visits without necessitating an in-person appointment, solving the Home Healthcare Delivery Gap™.

With COVID-19 came the rise in popularity of one-dimensional point solutions for virtual care, allowing families to chat or video call with healthcare providers as they struggled with limited in-person appointments, geographic and transportation barriers, clinician shortages, and more. These solutions, however, are severely limited in their ability to support accurate remote diagnoses, leaving most families without access to the regular, consistent, high-quality primary care they require without making major sacrifices. Simultaneously, audio/visual-only solutions do not adequately address healthcare organizations' business KPIs or encourage user engagement or trust, leading to low utilization and a lack of engagement across patient cohorts. As a result, many have experienced point solution fatigue, and the promise of telehealth remains unfulfilled: The home, the ideal first stop for primary care, is still ill-equipped to deliver quality care compared to in-person visits.

TytoCare's holistic Home Smart Clinic solves this Home Healthcare Delivery Gap™ by offering health plans and providers all the elements required to make virtual primary care programs successful. The offering includes: TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld solution for remote physical examinations and diagnoses; Tyto Insights™, TytoCare's proprietary AI-powered diagnostic support empowering clinicians to diagnose a wide array of conditions and guide patients in conducting successful physical exams; Tyto Engagement Labs™, a suite of user engagement services including behavioral science-backed blueprints, consulting services, and a robust, full-stack marketing engine tailored to each specific program and cohort; support for multiple provider models, from doctors-in-the-cloud to family PCPs; and the capability and support to tailor the program for different patient populations that are covered by private or public health insurance, enabling healthcare organizations to provide primary care across modalities, including acute, chronic, and preventive care.

"We are facing a pivotal moment in healthcare—after almost three years of dealing with COVID-19, it's become clear that traditional telehealth offerings face real challenges in delivering expected ROI and outcomes, but our solution changes that," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder, TytoCare. "We've seen the impact of our remote physical exam solution across our partners over the last five years, including outstanding virtual care utilization and significant reductions in total cost of care. We believe this next step with the Home Smart Clinic will massively impact the world of virtual primary care and create a new standard across the industry."

In order to measure the success of the Home Smart Clinic as well as industry-wide virtual care program deployments, TytoCare is also introducing new Home Health Delivery Metrics™. The D.R.I.V.E metrics enable healthcare organizations to assess the implementation of their solutions using indicators that directly impact critical business metrics: Diagnostic capabilities, including broadness and accuracy; Retention of existing members/patients and acquisition of new ones; Inclusion, i.e. health equity, reach, and access to care; Visit resolution, i.e. effective care, no readmissions, revisits or redundant visits; and Engagement, measuring behavioral change.

"We have always sought to provide the highest quality, forward-thinking value-based care for our patients, and today it's possible to do so from home," said Barry Arbuckle, President & CEO, MemorialCare. "To do so, it's crucial to not only have remote care capabilities, but also to drive positive clinical outcomes, value for patients reflected in high engagement and utilization, cost reduction, and long-lasting behavioral change that truly makes virtual care work. Together with TytoCare, we've witnessed these milestones, and look forward to continuing to offer the best possible virtual care across the primary care spectrum from home."

"Our mission has long been to reimagine a better, more equitable model of health through innovation and collaboration, and today there is no doubt that that future revolves around the home," said Alejandro Quiroga Chand, MD, SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Ambulatory Care and Population Health, Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health. "With TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic, we are able to ensure that virtual care is not only effective, but the most convenient choice for our patients and providers alike."

TytoCare is a virtual care company working with leading health plans and providers to roll out the Home Smart Clinic, an offering that enables accessible, high-quality primary care from home, with no compromises. The Home Smart Clinic solutions include remote physical exams that work across primary care modalities and can be tailored to any cohort or population. Together with AI-powered guidance, provider integrations, and member journeys and engagement frameworks, the Home Smart Clinic solutions ensure more equitable access to care across the globe and enable healthcare organizations to meet their KPIs. TytoCare's solutions resolve 59% more conditions than audio and video telehealth solutions and reduce the cost of care by an average of 10%. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and partners with over 180 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

