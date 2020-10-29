TytoCare Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Accessible and Complete Remote Medical Examination Platform

"TytoCare's unique digital platform design creates a superior experience for both patients and physicians," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform supports the accurate remote examination of the ears, throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, and skin by leveraging patient-friendly assessment and monitoring devices and their accompanying mobile app used for guiding consumers. The company gains a first-mover advantage with its all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams."

TytoCare has a cloud-based data repository layered with analytics, built-in AI guidance technology, and machine learning algorithms. It easily integrates with electronic health record systems, third-party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms, giving it a considerable competitive edge. It offers users the flexibility to share exam data safely, conduct live video exams, and schedule visits with ease. The FDA-cleared solutions, which include TytoHome, TytoPro, TytoClinic, and TytoVisit, improve telehealth virtual visit providers' overall ability to expedite patient care based on need.

The Tyto kit includes an exam camera and a no-touch infrared thermometer, an otoscope adaptor for examining the ears, a stethoscope adaptor for capturing heart and lung sounds, a tongue depressor adaptor for examining the throat, and the TytoApp for conducting artificial intelligence-guided exams with doctors. TytoHome positions physicians to facilitate patient data reviews remotely to diagnose acute conditions, monitor chronic diseases, and conduct post-operative follow-ups. TytoPro and TytoClinic deliver clinician services, enabling quick and easy specialist consultations to remote locations such as schools, nursing homes, and home care facilities. TytoVisit, meanwhile, is a cloud-based infrastructure powering every Tyto product and integrating with third-party systems through TytoCare's application programming interface (API) server.

"TytoCare is the only US vendor offering such a remarkable range of patent-protected remote medical assessment solutions. Its comprehensive information database supports remote clinical examinations and stores images, videos, and existing symptom checker data," noted Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "TytoCare created an excellent customer service experience that provides concise and easy-to-grasp information about its products, services, and coverage. Its novel tools for professionals and consumers reduce the uncertainty and anxiety associated with remote medical events, enhancing its value for both providers and patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About TytoCare Ltd.

Tyto Care is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. Tyto Care seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, Tyto Care has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

