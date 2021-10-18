TytoCare Launches Enhanced Telehealth Video Capabilities Powered by Amazon Chime

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TytoCare, the health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, remote medical exams, announced an expansion of its video capabilities. Powered by Amazon Chime, the new video features include enhanced video quality, multi-party calls, and the ability for clinicians to conduct remote visits on any tablet, including iPads. TytoCare's enhanced video capabilities further enable health systems, insurers, and healthcare organizations worldwide to provide patients with clinic-quality telehealth visits.

Seamless doctor-to-patient communication, in addition to a frictionless user experience, are critical factors for mass market adoption of telehealth. TytoCare is constantly innovating its offerings to address the needs of the healthcare industry and partnering with new entities to ensure the adoption of telehealth continues beyond the pandemic. TytoCare's enhanced video capabilities do just that, providing users with industry-leading video communication that truly replicates in-person visits.

The enhanced video capabilities include top-of-the-line video quality on Windows and MacOS, iOS and Android, and tablets, including iPads; multi-party calls to include primary care providers, interns, specialists, interpreters, caregivers, and more; real-time quality monitoring; and screen sharing to enable doctors to review imaging and other test results with patients during virtual visits. In response to market demand, TytoCare also supports video-only workflows for patients who do not yet own a TytoCare device and the company will continue to improve and upgrade its video capabilities.

"We're excited to announce the expansion of our video capabilities, enabling healthcare providers and payers to further offer their members the clinic-quality telehealth visits they demand," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "Video communication is a key component of any telehealth visit and we are constantly looking for innovative ways to improve our platform. The enhanced video capabilities equip health systems with the most cutting-edge tools to provide the best possible remote care, improving the healthcare experience for all."

The enhanced video capabilities are the latest addition to TytoCare's telehealth solution, which enables users to perform remote physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, as well as measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and body temperature, which are key for monitoring COVID-19 and many other chronic and acute conditions. The comprehensive telehealth solution allows physicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and enables patients to avoid unnecessary in-person visits.

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 150 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

