TytoCare Launches Giveback Initiative TytoCareS to Donate the Company's Range of Telehealth Solutions to Communities in Need

TytoCareS initiative enables the telehealth company and its partners to donate devices worldwide, significantly expanding access to clinic-quality healthcare

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote physical exams, is announcing today the launch of its new giveback initiative, TytoCareS . The program will facilitate and supplement device donations from TytoCare and its partners, including health systems and insurers, to provide increased access to clinic-quality care to communities in need.

TytoCareS intends to reach underserved populations around the globe that lack access to basic medical care, and even in communities with minimal healthcare infrastructure. TytoCare's solution democratizes access to high-quality healthcare, regardless of geography, with a handheld examination kit that enables users to perform comprehensive remote physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This allows healthcare clinicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients remotely.

"We are very proud that TytoCare is already impacting millions of people around the world across different modalities of care," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "With the TytoCareS initiative, we're going one step further and enabling access to primary care for even more people, including those that don't currently have access at all, whether due to location, economic situation, or geopolitical issues."

TytoCareS' first major giveback is a joint donation with one of the company's partners, Novant Health , an integrated healthcare system based in Winston-Salem, N.C., with hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Novant Health is donating more than 330 TytoHome devices to communities in Ukraine that currently lack access to basic healthcare, and TytoCare will donate an additional 50 TytoHome devices. The donation will provide recipients in Ukraine with clinic-quality care, provided by Ukrainian-based providers, at a time when medical facilities have been shuttered due to the ongoing war.

"Novant Health exists to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time, and TytoCare allows us to achieve this mission by increasing access to care where access was previously not possible," said Amber Fencl, senior vice president, digital health and engagement, Novant Health. "Novant Health is proud and honored to help connect those in dire need to life-saving care through our donation of TytoHome devices."

Previously, TytoCare also donated several TytoHome devices through the program to an orphanage in Chad. TytoCare also recently donated devices through the TytoCareS program to Ukrainian refugees in conjunction with Sheba Medical Center via the Sheba Beyond Virtual Hospital. These TytoHome devices are currently being used in Moldova with Ukrainian refugees, providing remote examinations and visits with clinicians in Israel. The Sheba Beyond team is also training Ukrainian doctors to use TytoCare so that once the Sheba team leaves Ukraine, the Ukrainian doctors on the ground can continue utilizing TytoCare to access doctors remotely for medical checks and second opinions. Israel is also running a field hospital in Ukraine where TytoHome devices, donated by TytoCare, are being used.

TytoCare is open to applications for the TytoCareS program. For more information about TytoCareS or to get involved please visit: https://www.tytocare.com/tytocares/

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 180 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here .

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

