TytoCare Launches New Integration with Epic for Seamless Asynchronous Telehealth Exams

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, has expanded its integration within MyChart enabling frictionless asynchronous workflow. The integrated workflow enables health systems to easily access TytoCare-generated data in a patient's EHR (Electronic Health Record), clinicians to access TytoCare exam data directly within Epic, and seamless remote patient monitoring.

The new integration was developed as a result of a collaboration between TytoCare and University of Miami Health System in June 2020. University of Miami student athletes and staff utilized TytoHome devices to capture vitals and share exam data with University of Miami Health System physicians. If an athlete's vitals were outside normal ranges, they were contacted to conduct an asynchronous TytoCare exam, requiring them to login to two apps – MyChart and the TytoCare app. The new integration allows users to login to just one app, MyChart, and use TytoCare's "exam and share" feature.

With this new integration all patients apart of healthcare organizations using both Epic and TytoCare will be able to log into the application and seamlessly transition into the TytoCare app. TytoCare is using APIs to post patient vitals directly into a patient's EHR. TytoCare is also leveraging messaging and notification capabilities to direct clinicians to launch the TytoCare exam viewer to review additional recorded exam media submitted by the patient such as audio, video, and images.

"We are thrilled we were able to expand our integration in MyChart, enabling health organizations to drive better care through easier access and a more informed care pathway for each patient," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "Consumers demand frictionless experiences in all aspects of their lives, and as telehealth continues to remain a vital piece of the healthcare landscape, it's crucial telehealth systems provide users with a seamless experience that includes remote patient monitoring capabilities."

TytoCare is the leading all-in-one telehealth solution enabling physicians to remotely connect with patients for clinic-quality physical examinations. The handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, as well as measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and body temperature, which are key for treating many non-acute and chronic conditions. In 2019, TytoCare joined Epic's App Orchard marketplace, enabling health organizations to offer the integrated telehealth service to their care providers and patients for comprehensive telehealth visits and access to patient data.

"The University of Miami Health System is always looking for new ways to incorporate technology that helps us deliver seamless patient care within MyChart," said David Reis, Vice President and CIO of University of Miami Health System. "We look forward to further exploring other TytoCare telehealth solutions."

TytoCare will be exhibiting at the HIMSS21 global health conference at booth 5822 to demo its remote patient monitoring capabilities.

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 150 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here .

