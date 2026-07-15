TytoCare Names Adam Pellegrini as CEO and Closes $25M+ Growth Round to Scale AI-First Clinical Enablement Platform

Company Repositions as an AI-First Clinical Enablement Platform, Bringing FDA-Cleared AI-Powered Insights into Virtual Primary Care to Support Cardiopulmonary and Oncology Care

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, pioneer of remote physical examination technology featuring FDA-cleared medical devices, today announced two major developments: the appointment of Adam Pellegrini as Chief Executive Officer, and the closing of a $25 million-plus growth round led by Insight Partners along with HOOP, OliveTree, OrbiMed, Qumra Capital, Qualcomm Ventures and others. The company is expanding its platform to deliver clinical grade remote care for patients with chronic and complex disease, positioning TytoCare to redefine how virtual primary care is delivered across high-acuity chronic disease populations.

Pellegrini brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of digital health, consumer health technology, and large-scale clinical programs. His appointment comes as TytoCare moves to embed its remote examination platform and FDA-cleared AI-powered SaMD (software as a medical device) algorithms directly into integrated care pathways for remote cardiopulmonary monitoring, oncology support, and complex chronic disease management, disease areas where the gap between in-person clinical rigor and virtual care delivery has remained wide.

TytoCare's platform combines a handheld examination platform featuring FDA-cleared medical devices — capable of capturing clinical-grade heart, lung, ear, skin, throat, and abdomen data — with a suite of FDA-cleared AI-powered SaMD algorithms that enable clinicians to conduct comprehensive remote physical exams with diagnostic confidence previously achievable only in person. The company's expanded clinical enablement strategy is set to deepen integrations with leading health systems, payers, and employer health programs, with particular focus on congestive heart failure (CHF), COPD, post-surgical recovery, and oncology treatment monitoring.

"The convergence of a clinically validated exam device, AI-powered diagnostic algorithms, and the urgent demand from health systems for real clinical intelligence at the point of virtual care is an extraordinary and rare combination," said Adam Pellegrini, Chief Executive Officer. "TytoCare has built the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of intelligent remote care, and I could not be more energized to lead this next chapter."

The oversubscribed financing round, led by Insight Partners with participation from existing strategic investors, reflects institutional conviction in TytoCare's market position and the accelerating commercial demand for AI-enabled remote diagnostics. Proceeds will fund expansion of the company's AI clinical algorithms pipeline, deepening of payer and health system partnerships, and acceleration of go-to-market efforts targeting chronic and serious disease populations — including cardiometabolic patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and post-acute care transitions.

"Health systems have wanted to extend real clinical care into the home for years. The barrier has long been diagnostic fidelity," said Jeff Horing, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "TytoCare takes a new approach: an FDA-cleared exam device paired with AI algorithms that keep improving as the evidence base grows. That combination is genuinely hard to replicate, and it becomes more defensible over time, not less. We believe Adam is the right operator to take this into health systems at scale, and this is the right moment to do it."

Under Pellegrini's leadership, TytoCare will pursue a clinical enablement model that embeds its AI-assisted examination capabilities into the care workflows of health systems, specialty programs, and payer-sponsored chronic disease management platforms. By integrating virtual primary care infrastructure with AI-powered cardiopulmonary screening and oncology supportive care, TytoCare aims to close the clinical fidelity gap that has limited the impact of telehealth in complex patient populations. Along with Pellegrini, TytoCare has also announced the appointment of Greg Orr, former Vice President Digital Health of Walgreens and COO of Jasper Health, as Chief Operating Officer.

TytoCare's SaMD AI algorithms, with the company's remote physical examination technology featuring FDA-cleared medical devices, provide clinicians with clinical data and decision-support outputs across multiple examination modalities including lung auscultation analysis to support evaluation o f patients with cardiopulmonary conditions, cardiac screening signals, and dermatological assessment. These capabilities position TytoCare as an end-to-end clinical enablement partner for health systems seeking to extend specialist-grade diagnostic rigor into the home.

ABOUT TYTOCARE

TytoCare is an AI-first clinical enablement company and the developer of the world's leading remote physical examination technology featuring FDA-cleared medical devices. Combining a clinician-grade handheld diagnostic device with FDA-cleared AI-powered SaMD algorithms, TytoCare enables health systems, payers, and care programs to deliver comprehensive, clinical-grade remote care across primary care, cardiopulmonary, and oncology care pathways. In their most recent round lead by Insight Partners also included West Fountain Global Fund, Echo Health Ventures, MTIP Health and Memorial Care. Headquartered in New York and Netanya, Israel, TytoCare partners with leading health systems, insurers, and employer health programs globally.

ABOUT INSIGHT PARTNERS

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

www.tytocare.com

SOURCE TytoCare