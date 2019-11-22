TytoHome Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, creator of the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced that TytoHome has been named to TIME's annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.

To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.

TytoHome is a handheld examination device with attachments that can examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen, as well as measure body temperature. The solution enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams and send the captured exam data to one of Tyto Care's healthcare provider partners for diagnosis of acute care situations. Users can connect with a provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, no matter their location.

"Tyto Care's mission has always been to make high-quality healthcare accessible on demand, from any location, to as many people as possible," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "We are honored to be included on TIME's Best Inventions list for 2019. This recognition signifies the ground-breaking impact TytoHome is having on people's day-to-day lives and we are excited to continue to deliver the best virtual care experience to consumers across the globe."

Tyto Care is working with over 60 health systems and hundreds of hospitals, and has gained significant traction with telehealth companies, large private practices and employers. TytoHome is also available in Best Buy stores nationwide and on BestBuy.com.

See the full list here: www.time.com/bestinventions2019

The December 2 / December 9 double issue of TIME goes on sale on Friday, November 22, 2019.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a handheld, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information please visit www.tytocare.com

