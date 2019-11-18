Tyvak Selected to Participate in NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program

With a long-standing history of fulfilling government mission needs, Tyvak will leverage flight-proven technologies and expertise from its small satellite portfolio for its lunar lander development. Tyvak intends to provide end-to-end commercial payload delivery solutions spanning payload integration, launch services, and operations to land on the Moon's surface.

"This is an exciting time in space. Performing these lunar payload deliveries is the next natural step of commercial space efforts supporting government initiatives," said Marco Villa, Tyvak's COO.

"We look forward to working with our partners and we'd like to thank NASA for including us in such an instrumental project."

The Tyvak lander initially aims to deliver small payloads, but through modularity and the significant flexibility of its architecture, can evolve the design to deliver larger payloads.

About Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., a Terran Orbital Corporation

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. is an industry leader, delivering optimized, end-to-end small satellite solutions. Trusted by civil, defense and commercial organizations, the Company leverages expertise, low-cost operating infrastructure, and the limitless opportunities of satellite miniaturization to achieve timely and economical mission success. Through its global ground station network, Tyvak provides worldwide coverage for on-orbit operations around the clock. Under the Terran Orbital brand, more than 213 small satellites have launched worldwide, with more than 74 missions enabled. For more information, please visit www.Tyvak.com or follow the Company @TyvakNanoSat



