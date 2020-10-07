Tzadik Properties, LLC Founder & CEO Adam Hendry and Executive Vice President Michael Davalos Win 2020 GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Awards

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tzadik Properties, LLC is pleased to announce that Founder & CEO Adam Hendry and Executive Vice President Michael Davalos are among honorees of the 2020 GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Awards. Hendry is being honored in GlobeSt.'s Influencers in Multifamily Real Estate series, and Davalos is being honored in its Fifty Under 40 2020 series.

GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum magazine is a publication for the nation's leading decision makers in all segments of the commercial property industry. With the awards, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum distinguishes and honors young professionals who are making strides in the commercial real estate industry and creating lasting impacts on the field. GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum highlights the honorees as a major component of its annual Career Issue, distributed in early October 2020. All winners will additionally gain recognition online at GlobeSt.com and via its email newsletters.

Hendry, a 2020 Multifamily Influencer honoree, was chosen as an accomplished leader within the industry. As an accomplished entrepreneur and executive, Hendry believes in building performance-focused organizations through the development of people, processes and culture. He has more than 18 years of progressive management experience in the real estate and property-management industry, with significant emphasis on strategic planning and the establishment and management of long-term strategic partnerships. His market knowledge, financial acumen and experience in opportunity analysis have been critical to his success in foreseeing potential market opportunities and proactively building and positioning a highly motivated and flexible organization to take advantage.

Davalos, a 2020 Fifty Under 40 winner, was chosen as a top young professional within the industry. The designation honors talented professionals under the age of 40 who have solid track records of noteworthy transaction volume and significant contributions to their company's overall success. In his role as executive vice president at Tzadik Properties, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business development team. Davalos actively sources deals across the country, raising equity, as well as sourcing debt, with a current concentration in Texas, the Midwest, the Southeast and the MidAtlantic. He has been involved with real estate transactions and finance since 2001, actively building a foundation that uniquely qualifies him to match evolving markets with current demands on the economy.

"It is a great honor to be named an Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate," said Hendry. "Since I founded Tzadik in 2007, I have continued to develop new strategies, enter new markets, and devise new concepts. I'm proud of what we have accomplished, and where we are going as a company."

"I'm excited to have been named a Fifty Under 40 winner," said Davalos. "Since joining Tzadik in 2016, I have successfully led projects for the company involving hundreds of millions of dollars. In the long term, I hope to position Tzadik as among the top five multifamily property owners in the U.S. I look forward to the future."

