Tzell Travel's Festive Desk Helps Holidaymakers with Last Minute Availability

"It's a unique initiative to ensure Tzell advisors can serve their clients in the best way possible during the holiday season," said Tzell Co-President Cindy Schlansky. "If there is no availability in the destination the client is seeking, our advisors can suggest the best possible alternatives or recommend to the client a time when there is more space and greater value."

The Tzell Festive Desk, now in its second year, compiles availability from partner hotels and tour operators. Tzell also tracks minimum stay requirements which vary by resort, date of travel and room category.

"Our advisors are experts at sourcing the right experience for our clients, whether it be a resort, villa, city stay or tour," said Monty Swaney, Co-President of Tzell.

He continued: "Travel has been strong this year and festive season surely reflects that, so the best option is to book far in advance to be assured of getting the best availability and price." However, he noted, if a last-minute need arises, the best option is to contact a travel advisor. "At Tzell we arm our advisors with the most up-to-date information so they can proactively provide their clients with the best options for holiday travel," Swaney said.

Tzell advisors suggest the following ideas for holiday travel. Note: All offers are subject to availability since space fluctuates.

Lotte New York Palace, located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, Lotte New York Palace is known for its breathtaking views, elegant accommodations and unrivaled service. The Towers, located on the top 14 floors, provide luxurious accommodations and are entirely private with separate check in and dedicated concierge. All rooms and suites are exquisitely furnished and feature some of the largest rooms in NYC. Guests booking through Tzell SELECT get the third night free for travel from December 15, 2019 – April 13, 2020.

The Kensington, London, a boutique-style hotel within walking distance of Harrods, Kensington Palace, the Victor & Albert Museum and the Natural History Museum, is offering a two-night festive shopping package which includes suite accommodations and a £100 credit at Harrods. The property is part of the Tzell SELECT Hotel program which provides extra amenities including a food & beverage credit, complimentary continental breakfast for two and Wi-Fi. Rates start at £430 per night (including VAT) with a two-night minimum.

The Watergate, Washington DC, the "Arrested at the Watergate" experience, includes private drinks at The Next Whisky Bar with the original Washington Police Department arresting officers who discovered the 1972 break-in. Stay in the room where it happened and get the whole story. Plus, for the Holiday Season, have dinner in a decked-out Christmas Igloo at Kingbird restaurant. Starting at $3,000 per night.

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, nestled within three-and-a-half miles of Puerto Rico's breathtaking Caribbean coastline, is offering Tzell clients a $500 resort credit for a minimum three-night stay in one of its Residences. Dorado is part of the Tzell SELECT Hotel program which provides extra amenities, including the Reserve breakfast experience for two at COA and early check-in and check-out.

