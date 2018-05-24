Tzipi Livni to Address AJC Global Forum in Jerusalem

Nearly 2,000 participants, including hundreds of young Jews, from across the United States and many other countries are expected to attend the Global Forum, the first time in AJC's 112-year history that the conference convenes outside the United States. The AJC gathering will be the largest ever for an American Jewish advocacy organization in Jerusalem.

"We are coming to Israel, to the capital city of Jerusalem, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel's rebirth, and to demonstrate by our presence our deep solidarity with, and enduring support, for Israel," said AJC CEO David Harris. "Tzipi Livni, a long-time friend of AJC, will be discussing the meaning of Israel for her and her vision of the country's future."

Livni addressed the AJC Global Forum in Washington, D.C., in June 2013, when she was Israel's Justice Minister and oversaw negotiations with the Palestinians. In an impassioned address, she spoke of the urgency to achieve a negotiated two-nation states solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She also led the Israeli team negotiating peace with the Palestinians when she was Foreign Minister in 2008.

During her extensive political career, Livni has held a variety of Cabinet positions, setting the record for most government roles held by an Israeli woman. She has served as Acting Prime Minster, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Justice, in addition to Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Housing. Livni is currently co-leader of the Zionist Union, which heads the opposition, and is comprised of the Labor and Hatnua parties

The nonpartisan AJC, founded in 1906, maintains its global headquarters in New York City, 22 regional offices across the United States, 11 posts worldwide, including Jerusalem, and 35 international association agreements.

