TZP Group Exits Water Cooler Group / Media Storm

The company has been acquired by Merkle, a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices, that is a subsidiary of Dentsu Aegis Network.

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with the team at Water Cooler Group. Together we were able to successfully navigate, evolve and grow the business during a period of rapid change in the marketing services landscape, building a world class data and analytics division and a transparent programmatic trading platform to deliver results-driven media services to the company's diverse array of clients," said Dan Galpern, Partner at TZP. "We look forward to watching the company's continued growth as part of Merkle."

Craig Woerz, WCG's co-founder and Managing Partner, said, "The TZP team provided guidance and resources that empowered the company to evolve and improve over the course of our time together. We appreciate TZP's partnership and are excited for the bright future ahead with Merkle."

Dan Galpern and Matt Doherty worked on the transaction for TZP. WCG was advised by Sanjay Chadda and Lexia Schwartz from CG Petsky Prunier, part of Canaccord Genuity. Kirkland & Ellis and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP provided legal counsel.

