Tzu Chi USA to Host First Ever Annual Walk in Solidarity for Climate Change, Greener Living, and Disaster Resilient Communities

As an organization committed to showing compassion and relieving suffering, environmental protection and disaster relief lie at the core of our many missions.

In 2018, wildfires wreaked unimaginable havoc on the state of California. In response to six of them, we offered $4,783,802 in total emergency financial aid to families who'd lost nearly everything. These came mainly in the form of cash cards, for families to use on their most pressing needs. You can see more of our relief work and the communities we helped in our video series, Hope Heals .

Outside of California, we offered aid to families after Mount Kilauea had its historic eruption and Kauai saw massive floods and mudslides. Our relief after Hurricane Florence, too, helped 578 receive $261,500 in aid and $376,000 in emergency relief helped more than 2,130 individuals in Florida see hope after Hurricane Michael.

By raising awareness of how we can all contribute to a greener and safer Earth, and sharing the plight of disaster-impacted communities, Steps for the Earth hopes to raise funds to help families as they face future disaster, but also cope with the realities of long-term recovery. In this regard, Tzu Chi USA stands out in its commitment to staying the course and truly helping families get back up on their own two feet.

To date, our sponsors include Condor Airlines and Los Angeles County Supervisor and former US Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis . Still, additional sponsors , volunteers , and food and product vendors are welcome to join hands, too, for Steps for the Earth . Sponsorship package information may be found here . To volunteer, register here , and to vend, please see our guidelines and application forms for food and non-food items .

Tzu Chi USA hopes to see an array of participants at the event; most notably, those who have received help from Tzu Chi USA in the past. It will be a unique platform for former care recipients to share their stories as we band together for a better world.

Registration is Free for children 12 years and younger and $20 for everyone else, with all registrants receiving a complimentary t-shirt in their size. The event will begin with the 2K walk and culminate in an interfaith prayer and concert at the finish line. Participants may register at https://tzuchi.us/walkLA , with additional FAQs at https://tzuchi.us/walk .

