SARA‑R410M‑02B also offers notable software-based configuration advantages within a single version of firmware. LTE bands can be enabled or disabled based on changing criteria such as the establishment of roaming agreements among operators. The flexibility extends further through system selection of the radio access technology (RAT) as either a single or preferred connection. The approved operator profiles for AT&T, Verizon, and Telstra are all included as pre-existing and selectable within software. The module has regulatory certification approvals in Taiwan (NCC) and EMEA (RED) broadening the global commercial reach.

"What this provides in terms of direct benefit and advantage is the ability to defer configuration decisions to 'zero-hour'. Be it at the end device's point-of-manufacturing, point-of-installation or even perpetually in the future, configuration decisions can be made with SARA‑R410M‑02B for LTE band applicability, the selection of the desired operator, and/or for the preferred LTE radio interface," explains Patty Felts, Principal Product Manager, Product Center Cellular at u-blox.

SARA‑R410M‑02B targets long life, low-maintenance, cost-sensitive, lower-power consumption, extended battery life applications such as smart buildings, people and asset tracking, agricultural monitoring, connected health, usage-based insurance, smart cities and smart meters.

More information: http://www.u-blox.com/

Patty Felts, Principal Product Manager, Product Center Cellular

Phone: +1 858 847-9611

E mail: patty.felts@u-blox.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-blox-announces-commercial-launch-of-lte-cat-m1-and-nb-iot-module-with-global-coverage-300639446.html

SOURCE u-blox

Related Links

http://www.u-blox.com

