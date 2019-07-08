u-blox selects ThingLogix Foundry For Serverless IoT Communication Module Platform

BELMONT, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThingLogix, Inc. (www.thinglogix.com/) a world leader in IoT solutions that allows clients to deploy business solutions in the cloud rapidly without compromising on quality or needing heavy coding, today announced an agreement with u-blox (www.u-blox.com) to create a joint solution that enables the u-blox user community to securely and economically manage their u-blox assets at scale. u-blox is a Swiss company that creates wireless semiconductors and modules for consumer, automotive and industrial markets.

u-blox will deploy ThingLogix Foundry, a modern Serverless IoT and No-Code Application Development Platform solution to deliver a scalable, secure and mature platform that enables u-blox to provide their customers with advanced subscription services, firmware over the air firmware updates (FOTA) and device management for 4G LTE & 5G ready u-blox communication modules.

Rob Rastovich, CTO at ThingLogix: "We are excited to partner with u-blox to deliver increased operational efficiencies and improved customer experience while also accelerating their adoption of the Serverless Cloud Technologies on AWS."

ThingLogix Foundry will provide an integrated customer portal that will improve the experience for the u-blox community, for u-blox, its OEM manufacturers, and end users. Devices will initially send FOTA data using LWM2M protocol, which ThingLogix Foundry will convert and ingest through AWS IoT Core. Foundry's asset management and portal features will ensure that ecosystem partners can manage their own devices and data.

Kelly C. Powell, VP Sales and Marketing at ThingLogix: "By choosing ThingLogix Foundry, u-blox will dramatically reduce the effort and cost associated to implement and run a cloud-based asset management solution."

u-blox chose ThingLogix for Foundry's out of the box capabilities which allowed for a very short implementation time. In addition, Foundry provides customers:

Easy installation into their own AWS Environment through CloudFormation

Complete, out of the box Asset Management capabilities

Strong reporting, visualization, and AI/Machine Learning capabilities

Flexible, extensible and customizable platform requiring a minimal ramp up

Out-of-the-box integration tools and Salesforce.com connectors

Support for multiple IoT Protocols and easy expansion to convert custom protocols

100% Serverless Architecture

Serverless technology and multi-cloud application solutions are powering a new model for cloud adoption. ThingLogix Foundry has been implemented across multiple verticals to provide the scalability, security, flexibility needed to rapidly take Business ideas to market.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of products supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

About ThingLogix

ThingLogix provides modern serverless IoT and No-Code Solutions including serverless AppDev, Alexa and Google Voice, Virtual and Augmented Reality. Our platform Foundry empowers clients with a scalable and extensible, enterprise-grade solution that speeds development and deployment to a fraction of time. Our platform simplifies, accelerates, and optimizes market-facing serverless or IoT solutions deployed on AWS and other mega platform providers. Customers can customize our platform by writing Function as a Services (FaaS) Lambda functions using one of 7+ coding languages, or by integrating with our published REST-based API framework. ThingLogix operates globally in San Francisco, Dubai, Amsterdam, Chicago, Denver and San Diego. http://www.thinglogix.com

