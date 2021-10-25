U-Boat Worx unveils new high-speed submersible - the Super Sub

The droplet-shaped design is the first submersible to emerge from U-Boat Worx's custom submarine programme, which gives owners the opportunity to be part of the bespoke design process. Conceived by an owner whose brief was to create a submarine capable of keeping up with large marine life, the Super Sub delivers an unprecedented eight knots underwater. That's two knots faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin, and five knots faster than the average submersible.

Glide behind a bale of sea turtles. Cruise alongside a shiver of sharks. Dive and turn with a school of dolphins or swoop through the undercurrent of a powerful barracuda. The Super Sub is more than a ticket to an underwater theatre, it's a backstage VIP pass that immerses guests in the heart of the action.

Comfortably accommodating two passengers and one pilot, the three-seater submersible is equipped with a luxury supercar interior. A five-point belt buckle system guarantees guests are securely strapped in for the thrilling ride, and U-Boat Worx's signature ultra-clear acrylic hull provides unobstructed views in every direction.

Weighing 9,000 kg, the Super Sub has Lithium-ion batteries that are specially engineered for low weight and endurance, with high-capacity cells giving the thrusters the power they need for performance and speed.

With the first Super Sub model already sold and set to deliver in 2023, U-Boat Worx is furthering its position as market leader in the world of personal submersibles. Set to form a core part of the company's general range of submersibles, the Super Sub will eventually become a fully developed range of models.

Following the successful introduction of last year's NEMO, and with the launch of Super Sub, U-Boat Worx is setting a new bar for the high-end luxury, adventurer underwater exploration market.

For more information (Press only)

website

highres images

About U-Boat Worx

For centuries, The Netherlands has been synonymous with world-class maritime innovation. U-Boat Worx is proudly continuing this tradition by leading the global submersible market. Since becoming an industry leader in submarine design, construction, and operations, we see our commitments to safety, quality and service as the major reasons for our ongoing success.

The desire to explore the deep has existed since the dawn of humanity. The popularization of scuba-diving brought the oceans within reach. Unlike scuba-diving, a manned submersible can take us deeper, in safety and comfort – without any risk of decompression.

The dream of creating a superior submersible, available to the general public, began in the 1980s. Bert Houtman, founder of U-Boat Worx, had the revolutionary idea to create submersibles that would not only be operated by the military or large oceanographic research institutes, but also for the private sector. He realized that to do that, he needed to build his own.

SOURCE Uboat Worx