U-Box Moving & Storage of Denver Closes After 5 Years

DENVER, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul announced its facility at 4744 Forest St. in Denver has ceased operations after five years of offering moving and storage solutions. U-Box Moving & Storage of Denver closed earlier this year.

U-Haul was leasing the property. As a result of the closing, four Team Members were let go.

"U-Haul continues to look for ways to grow and serve Denver families," said Yvette Daluz, U-Haul Company of Northern Colorado president. "While this lease ended, we have four more Company-owned and -operated stores in Denver ready to meet customers' moving and storage needs."

Customers of U-Box Moving & Storage of Denver can find a full line of moving and self-storage products and services less than a mile away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Park Hill.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, shops and offices. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; safety and security concerns; physical site conditions and limitations; shifts in demographics; availability of local Team Members; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to other new or existing Company locations; and external factors.

