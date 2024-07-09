U Brands Unveils Exclusive Tech Accessories Collection at Target

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U Brands is thrilled to introduce its all-new Tech Accessories Collection, now available exclusively at Target. This collection is designed to seamlessly fit into busy lifestyles; perfect for students, professionals, and tech-savvy enthusiasts alike. These accessories redefine convenience, style, and functionality.

"Our tech accessories line was developed to simplify and enhance your digital life," said David Saldoff, Head of Industrial and Digital Design. "From cable organizers to functional cases and protective tech sleeves, each product is designed to offer both functionality and style, keeping you organized at home, in the office, or on-the-go."

Nylon Tech Puffer Pouches

Available in various trend forward colors and sizes, the Nylon Tech Puffer Pouches feature built-in foam insert for a cushioned, protective performance. These pouches are perfect for safeguarding your gadgets while adding color to your everyday routine.

Cord Wallet

Say goodbye to tangled cables and endless rummaging with our sleek Cord Wallet. This essential accessory keeps your charging cables and earphones tangle-free and easily accessible. Compact and stylish, it's a must-have for anyone on-the-go.

Canvas Tech Organizer

The versatile Canvas Tech Organizer stores all your cables, chargers, and small tech items in one compact space. Its travel-friendly design ensures that your tech essentials are always within reach, whether you're at home or on the move.

Cord Keepers

This collection includes various Cord Keepers, from adapter wraps to cord bands, making cord and cable management a breeze. They're durable and easy to use, helping you live a tangle-free life.

Ready to upgrade your tech organization? The U Brands Tech Accessories collection is now available at Target.

