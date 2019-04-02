U by Kotex® Kicks Off #WithUSheCan Social Campaign to Celebrate First Anniversary of Alliance for Period Supplies

NEENAH, Wis., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by research suggesting one in four women struggled to purchase period products,1 U by Kotex® became the founding sponsor of the Alliance for Period Supplies, an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network, in 2018. Since its launch last May, the Alliance for Period Supplies and its allied programs have distributed more than 10 million U by Kotex period products with the support of retail partners and consumers.

"What a great first year. We were overwhelmed by the positive response," said Deniz Gurler, senior brand manager for U by Kotex®. "To continue this momentum, we're excited to announce the #WithUSheCan social campaign this April. Through the hashtag, we will increase awareness around this important topic and help provide more women access to period products they need."

U by Kotex® is committed to ensuring a women's period never stands in the way of her progress, from her first period to every first thereafter. To prove that commitment, U by Kotex® will donate two products for every first period or first milestone story shared using the hashtag #WithUSheCan. The program kicks off April 2 with the help of influencers Janaé Mason and Kat Lazo and will run through the first anniversary of Alliance for Period Supplies on May 1.

"With the support of U by Kotex® and its With U, She Can campaign, we have been able to help thousands of indivdiuals access the period products they need to thrive," said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, chief executive officer of Alliance for Period Supplies. "The Alliance for Period Supplies, and our allied programs, embraces U by Kotex® 's efforts to encourage women to share stories of their 'firsts.' We believe each story and each voice matters, and can help achieve period equity for all."

Select retail partners are also teaming up with U by Kotex® throughout the year, linking purchases of U by Kotex® products to an additional donation to reach even more individuals in need. This month, purchase of any U by Kotex® product at Walmart between April 1 and April 30 will spark a donation of two period products, up to 5,250,000 period products, to the Alliance for Period Supplies.

For more information and ways to support With U, She Can and the Alliance for Period Supplies, visit UbyKotex.com.

About U by Kotex®

Kimberly-Clark created the feminine care category with the launch of the Kotex brand 100 years ago. Now, U by Kotex®, a full line of feminine care pads, liners and tampons, continues to push category boundaries. By providing outstanding protection and unique design, the brand brings women a better feminine care experience overall.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

[KMB-B]

About Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@AllianceForPeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

1 According to a 2018 U by Kotex® survey conducted with YouGov

SOURCE U by Kotex brand

Related Links

https://www.ubykotex.com

