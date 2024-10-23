U by Kotex® Launches MaxiMalism Jeans to Help End Shame Around Periods

- Jean Pockets That Show Off (Not Hide) Your Pad -

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study, 83% of girls feel like they should hide their period products on the way to the bathroom.1 U by Kotex® is empowering women to embrace their inner confidence and champion transparency around periods, literally. Introducing MaxiMalism Jeans: a limited-edition line of denim jeans designed to proudly feature your pad, not obscure it. After all, roughly 1.8 billion people menstruate every month worldwide.2 It's time to end the shame and recognize there is nothing to hide.

U by Kotex launches MaxiMalism jeans, a jean with a clear back pocket to show off your pad, available for a limited-time only!

With MaxiMalism Jeans, U by Kotex® is taking the most popular hiding place - the back pocket - and transforming it into a showcase. The low-rise blue jeans will feature a special transparent back pocket, encouraging you to carry around your pads shame-free and join in the fight to end period taboo.

Recent research reveals the following true of school age students:

76% say there is a negative association that periods are gross and unsanitary 3

65% agree that society teaches people to be ashamed of their periods 4

85% agree periods should be recognized as an indicator of good health rather than as something dirty or gross.5

"U by Kotex® believes a period should never get in the way of women's progress," said Nicole Pawlukowsky, vice president of U by Kotex®. "We strive to end negative perceptions around period products and destigmatize menstrual care. Our MaxiMalism jeans bring that belief to life, by showing that a period is nothing to hide."

The U by Kotex® MaxiMalism jeans will feature a small-batch release of low-rise, medium-wash, perfectly baggy jeans, featuring a transparent pocket that refuses to hide your pad in transit. Consumers can enter for a chance to win* a free pair of MaxiMalism Jeans. The first batch released on October 22 has already sold out, however, additional batches will be released at 12:00 a.m. CT on October 24 and 12:00 a.m. on October 27 at maximalismjeans.com . Learn more about MaxiMalism jeans at @UbyKotex on Instagram and @UbyKotexUS on TikTok.

