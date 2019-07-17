U Decide is Currently Available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store
The preferred app for political based knowledge
Jul 17, 2019, 08:35 ET
ACKWORTH, Ga., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, the U Decide App is here! Finally, an application has been developed to serve as a non-biased repository of information about the construct of the United States government, its political system, and candidates running for office. U Decide was developed with the assistance of The Appineers, a leading mobile app design and development agency established in 2017, located in Atlanta, Georgia.
U Decide is for the novice inasmuch as it's for the savvy. With the app, users are able to reference information on voter eligibility, status, and polling stations, (to name a few) empowering them to make educated voting decisions.
Access to the app keeps you informed, and helps...U Decide! Download now.
"It's amazing how much information I was able to learn about candidates from the Federal, State and Local levels."
- -{Christine J.}, a friend of the app creator.
The app appeals includes the following user friendly features:
- Parties- Detail about the major political parties in the United States to include information about their leaders and platforms.
- Voter Status- Access to voter registration information, polling station, and more.
- Representatives- Elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels based on user location.
- Elections- Localized races and the associated candidates.
- Polls- Have an opinion to share? Do so here.
- Profile- User-enabled features that allow edit to personal address and views of candidates in other locations.
- Cost- Annual subscription only $1.99.
Visit udecideapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements!
Contact: Tom Jefferson
Phone Number 470-839-6134
Facebook: U Decide Page
Instagram: udecide11
Twitter: @app_decide
To download the app: iOS and Google Play Store
SOURCE The Appineers
